May 8
12:54 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., intoxicated driver – Police issued three citations to a 33-year-old Janesville man for Operating While Under the Influence, Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway and Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control.
3:57 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Basswood Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
4:22 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Acadia Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Belleville woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
5:14 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Barneveld man for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
6:00 p.m., S. Main St. and Valley View St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 59-year-old Madison man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:57 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 19-year-old Madison man on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
9:06 p.m., Westlawn Ave. and Mary Lou St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:48 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Shoreline, Washington man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
May 9
6:20 a.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:26 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (25-29 mph).
12:22 p.m., West End Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Madison woman on Fail/Yield Right/Way From Stop Sign.
2:05 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 40-year-old Verona man for Fail/Obey Traffic Sign/Signal.
4:45 p.m., Range Trl. and E. Chapel Royal Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Stoughton man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
9:14 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Middleton woman on Illegible License Plates.
9:46 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
May 10
2:41 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Fitchburg man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
11:03 a.m., North Edge Trl., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:19 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona female on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
1:39 p.m., Whalen Rd. and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 64-year-old Stockton, California woman for Operating While Suspended.
3:24 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, disabled vehicle – Police gave a warning to a 53-year-old Bloomington man on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
6:14 p.m., Edward St., arrested adult – Police took a 44-year-old Verona man into custody for a Warrant Service.
7:24 p.m., Prairie Heights Dr. and New Age Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Verona woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
May 11
8:28 a.m., Northern Lights Rd. and County Hwy PD, accident, no injury – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Automobile Following Too Closely.
3:30 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, drug investigation – Police cited a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman for Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph) and issued two ordinance violations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
7:32 p.m., S. Shuman St. and W. Railroad St., traffic stop – Police cited a 61-year-old Madison woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:47 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Verona male on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
May 12
11:10 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police issued three citations to a 39-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc., Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights and Operating Vehicle Without Valid License (First Violation).
11:02 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr., domestic/family trouble – Police arrested a 40-year-old Verona woman for Disorderly Conduct.
May 13
5:17 p.m., Horizon Dr., drug investigation – Police cited a 17-year-old Verona male for Operating While Suspended.
9:55 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 44-year-old Madison man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
May 14
12:16 a.m., Old PB and Whalen Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Belleville woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
2:54 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:04 p.m., Church Ave., domestic/family trouble – Police arrested a 25-year-old Verona man for Battery.
4:20 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Mt. Vernon, Iowa man for Speeding on Expressway (16-19 mph).
9:16 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Madison woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:20 p.m., Mary Lou St. and Edward St., traffic stop – Police cited a 69-year-old Verona woman for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
9:53 p.m., County Hwy PD and Shady Oaks Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Verona female on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
11:57 p.m., S. Main St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.