Sept. 4
7:45 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:27 a.m., E. Harriet St. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration. Police also gave three warnings on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate, Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:02 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Aspen Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 31-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:35 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Silent St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Verona woman on Illegible License Plates.
8:37 p.m., US Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 54-year-old Minneapolis, Minnesota woman on Fail/Obey Traffic Sign/Signal-Work Area.
Sept. 5
8:52 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 28-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
10:59 a.m., N. Main St. and W. Harriet St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 46-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
2:03 p.m., Whalen Rd. and Thornton Ter., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 36-year-old Madison woman on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
5:12 p.m., Northern Lights Rd. and N. Nine Mound Rd., accident, no injury – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison man for Operator Violate Red Traffic Light.
5:56 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and North Edge Trl., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 25-year-old Middleton man for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and gave a warning on Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
Sept. 6
12:48 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:06 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration.
5:43 a.m., Northern Lights Rd. and Hubble Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Janesville man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
5:53 a.m., N. Main St. and Bering Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph) and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:58 a.m., Northern Lights Rd. and Hubble Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph) and gave a warning on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:06 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 61-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
1:38 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 73-year-old Verona woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:16 p.m., Victory Ln. and Wildcat Way, accident, no injury – Police cited a 16-year-old Fitchburg male for Inattentive Driving.
Sept. 7
3:28 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 53-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
4:41 a.m., W. Verona Ave., alarm – Police issued an ordinance violation for Alarm Device Generating False Alarms.
8:54 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Basswood Ave., accident, hit/run – Officers were alerted to a heavily damaged vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant. After locating the vehicle and investigating damage, police located a crash scene nearby. According to officers, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a road sign and mailbox, drove through a front yard and garden bed then returned to the roadway before parking the car and abandoning it. The vehicle’s owner was contacted and admitted to driving and parking the car where it was found but denied crashing it. The 41-year-old Verona man was issued two citations for Failure of Operator to Notify Police of Accident and Hit and Run-Property Adjacent to Highway. Police also issued a parking violation for Parking Prohibited At All Times-Fire Hydrant.
10:21 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (25-29 mph).
12:39 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Commerce Pkwy., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Fitchburg female on Improper Stop/Stop Sign-Stop Line.
1:03 p.m., Stewart’s Woods Rd. and Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 17-year-old Fitchburg male for Operating Without Valid License.
3:23 p.m., Milky Way, arrested adult – Police took a 46-year-old Madison man into custody while assisting Madison Police with a domestic disturbance investigation.
8:00 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 46-year-old Waunakee man on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
Sept. 8
2:01 a.m., US Hwy 151 Northbound and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Marshall man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:47 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 59-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License and gave a warning on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
7:59 a.m., Prairie Heights Dr., alarm – Police issued an ordinance violation for Alarm Device Generating False Alarms.
10:18 a.m., County Hwy PB and US Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Madison woman for Operating Without Valid License.
8:08 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman for Operating While Suspended and gave two warnings on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:15 p.m., S. Main St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 54-year-old Madison man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:38 p.m., S. Main St. and Park Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 68-year-old Yuba City, California man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
9:45 p.m., County Hwy PB and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Belleville woman for Operating a Large Vehicle After Rev/Susp of Registration.
Sept. 9
2:39 a.m., West End Cir., alarm – Police issued an ordinance violation for Alarm Device Generating False Alarms.
8:41 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:28 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 40-year-old Poynette man for Operating After Rev/Susp of Registration and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:50 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Oregon man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:18 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:42 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 50-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:10 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:34 p.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:39 p.m., S. Nine Mound Rd. and Stewart’s Woods Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 41-year-old Verona man for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
7:58 p.m., S. Main St. and Paoli St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old Verona woman on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
8:20 p.m., County Hwy M and Prairie Heights Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 45-year-old Mount Horeb man for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
8:23 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison man on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
9:03 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy PD, traffic stop – Police cited a 60-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph). Police also gave two warnings on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:51 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 21-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
Sept. 10
12:16 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 16-year-old Cambridge female on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
12:42 a.m., W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to an 18-year-old Madison woman on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
11:45 a.m., S. Jefferson St., traffic complaint – Police cited a 64-year-old Verona man for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
6:22 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 23-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:49 p.m., Paoli St. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 19-year-old New Glarus woman on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
8:49 p.m., Paoli St. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 20-year-old New Glarus man on Operating While Suspended.