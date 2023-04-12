March 27
10:22 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 74-year-old Middleton woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:47 a.m., County Hwy M and Morningside Blvd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
11:50 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Madison woman on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
11:55 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Shuman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 57-year-old Verona woman for Illegible License Plates.
12:17 p.m., Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police issued three citations to a 21-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended, Operating After Suspension of Registration and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
1:24 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:32 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Albany woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:42 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Middleton woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:54 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 19-year-old Fitchburg man for Operating While Suspended and Operating After Suspension of Registration.
3:29 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Mcfarland man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights and gave a warning on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
3:46 p.m., Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Middleton man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
4:20 p.m., William Cir., disturbance – Police arrested a 40-year-old Verona woman for Disorderly Conduct.
8:23 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., drug investigation – Police arrested a 17-year-old Madison male for Possess With Intent – Thc (<=200 grams).
8:23 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Cross Plains female for Possession of Marijuana.
8:23 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Madison male for Possession of Marijuana.
8:23 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 17-year-old Madison male for Juvenile – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
March 28
12:26 a.m., Wildcat Way, traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Operating While Revoked (Forfeiture) and gave a warning on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
5:52 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 43-year-old Mineral Point woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:57 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, accident, no injury – Police issued two citations to a 32-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Inattentive Driving.
10 a.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 48-year-old Mount Horeb man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
10:48 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:15 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., drug investigation – Police cited an 18-year-old Madison woman for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign and issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana. Police also gave two warnings on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
9:51 p.m., County Hwy M and Morningside Blvd., traffic stop – Police gave four warnings to a 19-year-old Madison man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (1-10 mph), Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates, Rear Window Excessive Tinting and Rear Side Window Excessive Tinting.
March 29
5:18 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and County Hwy PB, traffic arrest – Police gave a warning to a 54-year-old Waunakee man on Spilling Waste On/Along Highway.
8:19 a.m., Northern Lights Rd. and Epic Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Madison woman for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
8:36 a.m., Ineichen Dr. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Monroe woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:56 a.m., N. Main St. and Harmony Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:04 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:28 a.m., Horizon Dr. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 64-year-old Cambridge man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:55 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 58-year-old Mazomanie woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
11:57 a.m., S. Marietta St. and Church Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Madison man on Fail to Follow Indicated Turn.
12:13 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 36-year-old Waunakee man on Illegible License Plates and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:56 p.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 20-year-old Windsor woman on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
6:14 p.m., E. Verona Ave and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Madison woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:54 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 50-year-old Baraboo man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (1-10 mph).
7:19 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Mazonmanie man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
7:38 p.m., Hometown Cir. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 54-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
8:59 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Rita Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Madison man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
9:39 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Gilman St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Verona man for Vehicle Operator Fail/Wear Seat Belt.
9:58 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Verona man on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:02 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Fitchburg woman for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
March 30
7:41 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 26-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
7:48 a.m., Horizon Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:57 a.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 35-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (30-34 mph) and Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
9:32 a.m., Northern Lights Rd. and Hubble Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 27-year-old Middleton man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
10:26 a.m., Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:21 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 47-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
11:44 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 67-year-old Verona woman on Unclean/Deflective Lights or Reflectors.
11:45 p.m., Grandview Rd. and Old PB, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 49-year-old Edgerton man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
March 31
12:39 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 26-year-old Fitchburg woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Without Valid License Because Expiration.
5:34 p.m., S. Pleasant View Rd. and County Hwy Pd, drug investigation – Police issued an ordinance violation to a 28-year-old Madison man for Possession of Marijuana.
8:59 p.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 48-year-old Verona woman for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
9:08 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
9:42 p.m., Epic Ln. U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and U.S. Hwy 151, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 29-year-old Platteville woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
April 1
12:25 a.m., N. Main St. and Prairie Oaks Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
12:48 a.m., Gilman St. and E. Verona Ave., intoxicated driver – Police issued two citations to a 20-year-old Belleville resident for Operating With Control Substance (First) and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights. Police also issued two ordinance violations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
4:02 a.m., W. Railroad St., intoxicated driver – Police issued two citations to a 25-year-old Madison man for Operating While Under the Influence and Operating With Prohibited Alcohol Concentration (First).
9:56 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and S. Marietta St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Madison woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:04 p.m., Edward St. and Barbara St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 45-year-old Verona woman on Display Unauthorized Vehicle Registration Plate.
6:24 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 37-year-old Verona woman on Speeding on Expressway (11-15 mph).
6:47 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Mount Horeb woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
8:34 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound, traffic arrest – Police issued two citations to a 32-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and IID Tampering/Fail to Install/Violate Court Order.
9:09 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police cited a 19-year-old Fitchburg woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:38 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Gateway Pass, traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave two warnings on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance and Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
10:16 p.m., Prairie Oaks Dr. and Prairie Way Blvd., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona man for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign.
10:20 p.m., Whalen Rd. and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 21-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
11:33 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Verona man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph).
April 2
12:12 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Fitchrona Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
12:21 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 39-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
12:46 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona woman for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
12:48 a.m., N. Main St. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
1:14 a.m., N. Main St. and E. Harriet St., intoxicated driver – Police issued three citations to a 26-year-old Racine woman for Operating While Intoxicated (First with Passenger under 16-years-old), Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Operating While Suspended. Police also issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana.
1:36 a.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police issued a parking violation to a 17-year-old Verona male for Traffic and Parking – State Traffic Laws Adopted. Police also gave a warning on Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.
2:14 a.m., N. Main St. and Cross Country Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 34-year-old Madison woman for Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
3:49 a.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Verona man for Operating While Suspended.
8:04 a.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Mount Horeb male on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
8:33 a.m., S. Main St. and E. Railroad St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Fitchburg man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
8:47 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 35-year-old Madison man on Fail/Stop for Flashing Red Signal.
2:27 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 61-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
3:43 p.m., Old PB and Forest View Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Madison woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and gave a warning on Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
7:04 p.m., County Hwy M and Morningside Blvd., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 68-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
8:36 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 31-year-old Redgranite woman on Improper Left Turn.
April 3
12:47 a.m., Maple Grove Dr. and Nesbitt Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 21-year-old Madison man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
5:57 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound, traffic stop – Police cited a 33-year-old Jefferson man for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
6:18 a.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Southbound and Locust Dr., traffic stop – Police cited a 59-year-old Shullsburg woman for Speeding on Expressway (20-24 mph).
7:37 a.m., County Hwy M and Ineichen Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 56-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:22 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 68-year-old Fitchburg man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
11:08 a.m., Old PB and Forest View Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 74-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
1:45 p.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Pollow Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 27-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
5:10 p.m., County Hwy M and County Hwy Pd, traffic stop – Police cited a 46-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
7:08 p.m., Stony Ridge Cir. and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and gave a warning on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
9:31 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westlawn Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 17-year-old Verona female on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
10:07 p.m., Epic Ln. and W. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and gave a warning on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
April 4
12:21 a.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 23-year-old Freeport, Illinois man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
10:28 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Stoughton man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:59 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 52-year-old Verona woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:51 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 26-year-old Poynette man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:03 p.m., Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 65-year-old Fitchburg woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
7:17 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Middleton man on Automobile Following Too Closely.
11:32 p.m., Cross Country Rd. and Enterprise Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 42-year-old Fitchburg woman for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
April 5
2:32 p.m., Hometown Cir., accident, no injury – Police cited a 33-year-old Mount Horeb woman for Fail/Yield While Making Left Turn.
5:30 p.m., County Hwy M and Stony Ridge Cir., traffic stop – Police cited a 32-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (20-24 mph) and gave a warning on License Restriction Violation – Class D or M Vehicle.
6:09 p.m., Paoli St. and Bruce St., traffic stop – Police cited a 30-year-old Verona woman for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
April 6
4:56 a.m., S. Main St. and Paoli St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 40-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
6:25 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Pollow Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 49-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
11:06 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Jefferson St., traffic stop – Police cited a 44-year-old Madison woman for Illegible License Plates.
4:16 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 77-year-old Madison man on Fail to Follow Indicated Turn.
7:56 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Madison woman on Operating After Suspension of Registration.
10:20 p.m., Maple Grove Dr. and E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Oregon man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (1-10 mph).
April 7
12:02 a.m., Enterprise Dr. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 60-year-old Verona man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
6:03 a.m., Northern Lights Rd. and Hubble Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 25-year-old Verona woman for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph) and gave two warnings on Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and Operating Without Carrying License.
7:36 a.m., Northern Lights Rd. and Breckenridge Rd., traffic stop – Police cited a 22-year-old Verona man for Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
7:55 a.m., Richard St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 30-year-old Madison woman on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
9:12 a.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 43-year-old Verona woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
9:36 a.m., Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 32-year-old Westby woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
10:30 a.m., N. Nine Mound Rd. and Acadia Way, traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 38-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
12:11 p.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 24-year-old Verona man on Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
6:39 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., intoxicated driver – Police responded to a report of a vehicle all over the road before it drove into the Culver’s parking lot. A Culver’s employee reported the vehicle was associated with a possibly impaired driver who was leaving the restaurant. Officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop based on the driving behavior. Contact was made with the driver, who exhibited signs of impairment. The driver refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing or provide a Preliminary Breath Test. Department of Transportation records indicated the man had three prior alcohol related convictions on his record, along with a .02 BAC restriction on his Class D license. Police arrested the 73-year-old Verona man for Operating While Intoxicated (Fourth Offense) and issued two citations for Operating While Intoxicated (Fourth Offense) and Operating Left of Center. He did not submit to a Chemical Test of his breath, so a warrant was issued by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke for a blood draw. The man was transported to Meriter Hospital where the blood draw took place. He was then transported to Dane County Jail where he was booked on the OWI (Fourth Offense) – Felony.
April 8
12:52 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Madison man on Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
7:48 a.m., S. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 44-year-old Verona man on Operating Vehicle Without Stopping Lights.
9:08 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police gave three warnings to a 21-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc., Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance and Operating Without Carrying License.
12:34 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Hometown Cir., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 29-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.
12:56 p.m., Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:08 p.m., E. Verona Ave., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 48-year-old Eden woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:26 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Horizon Dr., traffic stop – Police gave three warnings to a 57-year-old Verona man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc., Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Insurance.
2:19 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Legion St., traffic stop – Police cited a 38-year-old Blue Mounds woman for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
5:30 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard St., traffic stop – Police cited a 54-year-old Madison man for Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
7:20 p.m., Llanos St. and North Edge Trl., drug investigation – Police cited an 18-year-old Verona man for Fail/Stop at Stop Sign and issued two ordinance violations for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
8:05 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and Lincoln St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 41-year-old Verona woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
8:27 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 63-year-old Mineral Point woman on Unsafe Lane Deviation.
8:35 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and County Hwy G, traffic stop – Police cited a 55-year-old Madison woman for Fail/Change Lane-Passing Stop Emergency Vehicle.
9:19 p.m., N. Main St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Baraboo woman on Operation Without Required Lamps Lighted.
9:20 p.m., County Hwy Pb and Rolling Oaks Ln., drug investigation – Police cited a 20-year-old Madison man for Operating While Suspended and issued an ordinance violation for Possession of Marijuana.
10:08 p.m., E. Verona Ave. and N. Franklin St., arrested adult – Police took a 38-year-old Madison man into custody for Warrant Service. Police also issued two citations for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation) and Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (16-19 mph).
10:28 p.m., E. Harriet St. and N. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 24-year-old Madison man for Unclean/Defective Lights or Reflectors.
10:44 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and Todd St., traffic stop – Police cited a 20-year-old Madison man for Operating Without Valid License (First Violation).
11:45 p.m., Whalen Rd. and S. Main St., traffic stop – Police cited a 36-year-old Verona man for Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
April 9
12:12 a.m., Jenna Dr. and Westridge Pkwy., traffic stop – Police cited an 18-year-old Madison resident for No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
11:19 a.m., E. Verona Ave. and Keenan Ct., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 68-year-old Brooklyn man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
1:29 p.m., N. Main St. and Richard. St., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 32-year-old Verona man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
3:52 p.m., Harper Dr. and Military Ridge Dr., traffic stop – Police gave two warnings to a 32-year-old Mount Horeb man on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc. and Fail/Display Vehicle License Plates.
4:30 p.m., U.S. Hwy 151 Northbound and County Hwy M, traffic stop – Police cited a 29-year-old Mineral Point man for Speeding on Expressway (30-34 mph).
5:15 p.m., S. Main St. and Melody Ln., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 22-year-old Middleton woman on Non-Registration of Auto, Etc.
6:16 p.m., Old PB and Harper Dr., traffic stop – Police issued two citations to a 30-year-old Verona woman for Operating While Suspended and Operating After Suspension of Registration.
7:38 p.m., Verona Rd. and Mckee Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 25-year-old Fitchburg man on Exceeding Speed Zones, Etc. (11-15 mph).
8:09 p.m., W. Verona Ave. and N. Nine Mound Rd., traffic stop – Police gave a warning to a 47-year-old Cottage Grove man on No Tail Lamp/Defective Tail Lamp-Night.
9:22 p.m., Enterprise Dr. and Llanos St., traffic stop – Police cited a 28-year-old Madison man for Operating Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.