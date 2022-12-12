This holiday season, the Verona Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across the nation in its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual campaign, which runs Friday, Dec. 16 through New Year’s Day. According to the release, someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin, and during the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver.
Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes that killed 166 people, with alcohol contributing to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities. To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin officers have 6,382 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers, 365 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts and 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility OWI task forces operating around the state.
To help, the department asks that this holiday season, the community has a sober designated driver or safe ride secured, to call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver, download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDOT website to help locate mass transit and taxi or rideshare services, check if your bar or restaurant has a program to provide a safe ride home and to always buckle up and put your phone down.