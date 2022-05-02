In February, it took the Verona community just 18 hours to raise $2,600 to outfit Verona Police Department K-9 Drea with a new bulletproof vest – and over the weekend, Drea’s new vest arrived.
“Now that is one great looking girl sporting her brand new K9 Storm Inc vest!” the Verona Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “A few months ago, we partnered with Keeping K-9s in Kevlar and asked our wonderfully supportive community to help us reach a fundraising goal to purchase Drea a new vest. In just a few short hours, that goal was reached. Her new, custom fitted vest arrived a few days ago. Thank you for helping to keep our girl safe.”
On Monday, Feb. 7, the department put out the call to the community to help raise $2,600 to get Drea a new state-of-the-art bulletproof and stab resistant vest. According to the department’s Facebook page, Drea, who is classified as a dual-purpose patrol K9 certified in both apprehension work and narcotics detection, does currently have a Kevlar vest to keep her safe. However, they do deteriorate over time and even expire – which Drea’s was set to do soon.
After the City of Madison Police Department partnered with the nonprofit Keeping K9s in Kevlar, the Verona Police Department followed suit and partnered with the nonprofit, whose mission is specifically to fundraise for these vests. In just 38 hours, enough donations came flying in to outfit all six of Madison’s K9s in state-of-the-art vests produced by a company called K9 Storm.