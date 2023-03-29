Community members have the chance to see the intricate shapes, colors and structures of insects beyond what the human eye can capture in a “Microsculpture” exhibit at Verona Public Library throughout the month of April, according to a press release.
The exhibit includes images by photographer Levon Biss and features the Oxford University Museum of Natural History insect collection. There will be a kick-off event from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, along with insect-related programming for all ages throughout the month.
Microsculpture displays a series of beautiful, high magnification portraits that capture the microscopic form of insects in high-resolution detail and striking large-format, according to the release. Without the power of an optical microscope or camera lens, the astonishing complexity and beauty of insects remains mainly hidden to the human eye.
Through this exhibit, audiences can experience a new perspective on insects – one that enables individuals to appreciate and study the hidden details of the insect world in a unique and engaging way.
Each image on display in the Microsculpture exhibit took nearly four weeks to create and combines over 8,000 separate images taken using microscope lenses, according to the release. Presented in large-scale formats, the photographs depict millimeter-long insects at up to nine-feet tall.
The exhibit is free to the public and was made possible by the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund. For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/micro or call 608-845-7180.