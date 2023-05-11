Thirty new banners designed by young artists in the Verona Area School District will soon decorate lamp posts along East Verona Avenue as an ode to “Verona’s Great Outdoors.”
Over 100 students in the VASD entered the Verona Area Education Foundation’s (VAEF) 2023 Street Banner Project with submissions relating to Verona’s various great outdoor parks, trails and activities, according to VAEF Secretary Jana Schroeer.
Any student who is enrolled in the VASD can enter the street art contest. The only requirements for submissions are that the work is visible, colorful and fits the dimensions of a banner.
“We’ve had collages, metal plaques, paintings on wood, digital, crayons, markers and rich colored pencils,” Schroeer said.
Once submissions are turned in around the first week of January, Schroeer said the board and other partners – such as the Historical Society, Ice Age Trail Alliance and Verona Area Chamber of Commerce –vote on each criterion. The criteria include how well the artwork relates to the theme, if it’s neat and legible, originality and creativity, artistic merit and suitability for banner display.
The winning banners have been on display at the Verona Public Library leading up to an Artist Reception on Wednesday, May 3 that brought the talented young artists to the library for a celebration of their outdoor inspired work.
At the ceremony, students received certificates and their original artwork from the VAEF, while proud family members cheered them on and took pictures of students next to their original banners.
“I love to see the kiddos viewing their banners exhibited at the library,” Schroeer said. “The smiles and proud faces are so adorable. I always try to get some pictures of families taking pictures of their kiddos standing next to their banners.”
Beginning in 2017, the Street Banner Project was suggested by VAEF President Errin Welty who saw the contest take place in other Wisconsin cities, she said. At the same time, the City of Verona was interested in replacing the worn banners they had already budgeted to replace.
“The project was originally a fundraising idea for VAEF, hoping parents or grandparents would buy a second copy of the banners,” Schroeer said. “That didn’t work out because the cost of printing the banners was so high and the size of the banners was so large – most families were not interested.”
The VAEF began seeking out sponsors in 2018 and were able to raise funds to support the project that way, she said. The city continued to fund the banner printing with room tax funds.
This plan continued through 2019 and 2020, Schroeer said, but the pandemic severely reduced the room tax income, which led VAEF to find funding for the printing themselves. Various sponsors through retail and developers have helped keep the project going over the years.
For the 2023 contest, the VAEF partnered with the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, as Schroeer said the chamber took over room tax funds to promote Verona. A “Verona, Wisconsin'' logo decorates the bottom of all the banners.
Schroeer said the goal of the banner project is to celebrate students’ artistic efforts.
“This is a very athletic heavy city, but we are proud to show the community and visitors what our students can do creatively,” she said.
The Verona Area Education Foundation, Inc. is a separate entity from the Verona Area School District that offers grants supported by fundraising efforts and engages in projects for the benefit of VASD staff and students. Since 1992, nearly 350 grants have been given totaling more than $110,000.
“It doesn’t hurt that the Street Banner Contest makes VAEF more visible so that we can continue our primary goal of raising money to fund projects created by teachers to enhance curriculum,” Schroeer added.