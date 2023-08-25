Verona’s Katie Davidson and Morgan Sabol successfully completed undergraduate research at UW-Whitewater during the 2022-2023 school year.
Davidson, majoring in Biology, presented “Reduction of e-coli using a polycarbonate and alloy product to help water filtration systems run more efficiently.” They were mentored and supervised by Heather Pelzel while participating in the Spring Undergraduate Research Day.
Sabol, also a Biology major, shared “Novel insights on the genetic identification of giant knotweed species in Wisconsin (genus Reynoutria, Polygonaceae), using the nuclear LEAFY gene.” They were mentored and supervised by Nicholas Tippery while participating in the Spring Undergraduate Research Day, National Conference on Undergraduate Research, Fall Undergraduate Research Day and Spring Undergraduate Research.
Sabol won the Biology Endowment and Research in the Rotunda 2023 awards for this project.
The Undergraduate Research Program (URP) at UW-Whitewater offers different programs aimed to connect students and faculty members while providing them with enriching research opportunities, according to a university news release. This can be working alongside a mentor or creating independent, student-led projects with assistance from a mentor.
Undergraduate students from all majors can apply to participate in the different programs, grants and opportunities offered through the URP, with many taking part in undergraduate research each year, according to the release. URP supports inquiry-driven research scholarship and creative activity, while delivering grants, research fellowships and travel support to students and faculty.