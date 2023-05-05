Four students from Verona – Brody Andes, Sam Fagan, Kathryn Huseth and Margaret Rogers – were among the 200 Letters and Science undergraduates inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa academic society at the University of Wisconsin during a ceremony on Saturday, April 15.
The ceremony took place at Varsity Hall in Union South with 300 people in attendance. The Phi Beta Kappa chapter at UW was founded in 1899 and seeks to honor students who rigorously explore the sciences, humanities and arts.
Inductees excel in all areas of study, ranging from physics to anthropology. To receive this honor, students must also have a cumulative GPA of 3.80 or above and meet math, language and breadth requirements.