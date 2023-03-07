Several Verona students made the University of Minnesota Twin Cities 2022 fall semester Dean’s list. To qualify, students needed to complete 12 or more graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
The following students were honored for academic success: Sally Adams (Freshman, College of Liberal Arts), Miram Anglin (Junior, College of Liberal Arts), Averie Banik (Senior, College of Liberal Arts), Isabella Becker (Freshman, College of Liberal Arts), Henry Chomiak (Junior, Carlson School of Management), John Ferguson (Junior, College of Science and Engineering), Morgan Grignon (Sophomore, Carlson School of Management), Catalina Grimm (Senior, College of Liberal Arts), Ian Grossenbacher-Mcglamery (Senior, College of Biological Sciences), Ava Kharin (Junior, College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences), Joseph Kyle (Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts), Cheyenne Neess (Senior, College of Science and Engineering), Emma Petta (Freshman, College of Biological Sciences), Katelin Plesac (Sophomore, Carlson School of Management), Nathan Redfern (Junior, College of Science and Engineering), Thomas Silver (Junior, College of Liberal Arts), Lauren Simonett (Freshman, Carlson School of Management) and Elena Watson (Senior, College of Liberal Arts).