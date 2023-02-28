Nearly 1,750 students earned degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison winter commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18, 2022.
Of those receiving degrees, 1,200 individuals participated in the ceremony. A livestream of the event took place to ensure friends and family from around the world could participate.
Speakers at the ceremony included Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, student speaker Kirstan Gimse and comedian Charlie Berens. It was Mnookin’s first commencement ceremony as chancellor of the university.
“We have all come from different places, taken different paths and have different perspectives,” Gimse said during the ceremony. “It is the culmination of our differences that makes UW-Madison so great.”
The following Verona residents earned degrees from the university during the fall 2022 semester: Jacquelyn Adams (School of Medicine and Public Health, Master of Science-Clinical Investigation, Clinical Investigation), Aleeza Barkas (School of Medicine and Public Health, Master of Science-Applied Biotechnology, Applied Biotechnology), Sam Fagan (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology and Psychology, Graduated with Distinction), Regina Fuller (School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy, Educational Policy Studies), Christin Gates (School of Education, Master of Arts-Educational Policy Studies, Educational Policy Studies), Olivia Haseley (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Zoology), Jack Herkert (College of Engineering, Master of Science-Engineering Mechanics, Engineering Mechanics), Kathryn Huseth (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry), Zachary Jannusch (College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Bachelor of Science-Biological Systems Engineering, Biological Systems Engineering), Kai Leeder (School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Health Promotion and Health Equity, Health Promotion and Health Equity), Parvathi Madathil Kooloth (College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy, Mathematics), Connor McGowan (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics), Perri Moran (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism), Lada Nechval (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, French and Spanish, Graduated with Distinction), Rachel Nelson (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and Chemistry), Parth Pawar (College of Engineering, Master of Science-Electrical and Computer Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering), Pahulpreet Singh (College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Computer Engineering, Computer Engineering), Jinwen Sun (College of Letters and Science, Master of Science-Computer Sciences, Computer Sciences), Joseph Sung (College of Letters and Science, Master of Science-Computer Sciences, Computer Sciences), Tanner Udelhoven (College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Bachelor of Science-Biological Systems Engineering, Biological Systems Engineering), Maria Wagner (College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Data Science and Mathematics) and Allie Weber (School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: International Business and Business: Management and Human Resources).