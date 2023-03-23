Weather Alert

...PERIOD OF MODERATE SNOW EARLY THIS MORNING... A band of moderate snow set up across portions of south central Wisconsin early this morning. The main area affected will be roughly from Lone Rock to north Madison to Beaver Dam to West Bend and Sheboygan. A quick inch of snow is possible due to high snowfall rates. If traveling through this area, watch for a sudden reduction in visibility to one mile or less and slippery road conditions.