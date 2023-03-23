Christopher Peguero, Anthony Potter and their two kids – Alexander and Adela – moved from Seattle to Wisconsin two years ago. Peguero is originally from Wisconsin, but both himself and Potter had lived in Washington for over 20 years.
While in Seattle, their family was very involved in helping the community and spent time building tiny homes for homeless individuals. They also built a small wooden food pantry outside of The Station Coffee Shop – which Peguero and Potter described as one of the biggest “hubs” in Seattle providing food to the homeless population.
The pandemic, however, took a major toll on local businesses, making it difficult for The Station to pay bills.
“The place is special to us because it’s where we met and became friends with Alexander’s bio-parents,” Potter said. “And so, we’re like, ‘This place can’t close, it’s such a community living room.’”
Peguero and Potter started a GoFundMe campaign to help the Seattle coffee shop, and through community support, raised over $40,000. Now, their kids are working to demonstrate the same generosity right here in Wisconsin.
After arriving in Fitchburg two years ago, Alexander and Adela – on their own accord – began saving half of their allowance money to donate to a good cause – a cause that would help other kids in the community.
“The idea of saving half of their allowance for people in need – that was completely 100% from them,” Potter said. “We didn’t ask them, ‘Hey, how about doing this?’ It was just like, ‘I wanna do this.’ So, half the money went in one drawer and half of the money went in another drawer.”
Peguero works at Promega in Fitchburg as the DEI manager. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Promega kept the company’s chefs employed solely to supply food kits to Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN).
Through this experience, Peguero learned more about BPNN and how the pantry has successfully supported local families dealing with food insecurity. He also witnessed the crucial help BPNN provided to the community and Verona Area schools during the pandemic. That local need continues to this day, especially with the rising costs of food.
“We made a deal with Alexander and Adela that if they gave to Badger Prairie, we – father and daddy – would match the gift,” Peguero said.
Potter works remotely at Delta Dental Washington, which offers a matching program. Because of this, Peguero and Potter were able to match Alexander and Adela’s donation themselves, and once again through work.
From hard work and chores, Alexander and Adela saved $675 to donate towards BPNN – and with Peguero and Potter’s contributions – the final total increased to $2,025.
Based on their kids’ generosity, Potter and Peguero created a GoFundMe campaign as an opportunity to maximize the donation through additional community support. For every dollar donated, food pantry director Tracy Burton said BPNN can purchase 10 meals.
“Alexander and Adela go to Stoner Prairie Elementary School in Verona, we have an international student living with us from Germany – she goes to the high school,” Peguero said. “We’re (a) relatively new family here and want to make an impact on communities that may have food insecurity.”
As a family, Potter said they discuss the needs of others frequently and do whatever they can to help. Although the news can demonize homeless individuals, Potter and Peguero instilled in Alexander and Adela to never “look the other way.”
And they do just that. Alexander shared a memory of going to Target to purchase Christmas presents, but instead gave the last of his money to someone in need standing outside the store. Whenever they see anyone on the street, Alexander and Adela always ask, “Who’s got cash?”
“They’re both really giving kids and we just want to make sure that we’re continuing to do that (and) hopefully be an example for others to do that,” Peguero said. “The reality is that any one of us could at any point of our lives need additional support – whether it’s food or shelter – that we can’t take for granted... It’s organizations like Badger Prairie that really help uplift everybody in our community.”
To follow in Alexander and Adela’s footsteps and make a donation towards BPNN, visit the GoFundMe page.