The Verona Area School District will send two teams to compete in the National African American History Academic Challenge (AAHAC) following a successful regional competition against three area schools on Wednesday, April 5.
This year marks the 26th consecutive year of the AAHAC, which is staged by the 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. According to their website, 100 Black Men of Madison is a nonprofit organization that works to make a difference in the lives of area youth – especially African American males – through education, health and wellness, mentoring and economic development programs.
With local, regional and national competitions, the AAHAC provides a challenging and fun way for students to expand their knowledge about African American history and culture. The competition features two divisions: Junior (middle school) and Senior (high school).
During the competition, students must race to the buzzer and provide an answer to a question within a 10-second limit. Each round consisted of 10 questions, except for the final rounds which included 20. Two students from each team can participate, with a third available as an alternate.
In the Junior Division, Savanna Oaks scholars Zander Hamoonga and Tsniat Mamo won the final round against students from Wright Middle School. For the Senior Division, Verona’s Learning Liberators team of Sidney Moore and Heaven Barlow won the final round against La Follette High School.
Both teams from Verona will move on to represent Dane County during the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.’s national competition in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15-16. Over the last 25 years, Dane County representatives have won the national competition seven times while competing against students from across the country.
Participants in the regional AAHAC typically receive a $25 stipend to go towards educational funds. This year, however, each student will receive $100, according to 100 Black Men of Madison President Dr. Floyd Rose.
Rose said this was possible due to reducing purchasing costs in many areas, one of which being the books used to study. Instead of purchasing hard copies, students received an e-book at a cheaper cost to the organization.
Karyn Stocks Glover – VASD director of teaching, learning and innovation – worked closely with the 100 Black Men of Madison to organize this year’s AAHAC. This was the first time Verona hosted the regional competition.
“It is the sort of competition that, first and foremost, elevates academic excellence and academic research on the part of our students,” she said. “It is an opportunity for us to celebrate the historical, biographical narratives of African Americans in our country throughout the years, and it allows our students to sort of host that celebration by the work they do to prepare for the competition.”
Throughout the years, Rose said his favorite thing about the AAHAC is that it has become an activity where academic excellence is recognized, encouraged and rewarded. Students enthusiastically support their peers from the audience during the competition.
“How often do you hear that kind of emotional outburst – other than at an athletic event – coming from students,” Rose said. “When you can have people cheering for someone that has studied hard – someone that has read and endeavored to, not only just go through the motions, but actually understand the background… It’s just wonderful to see.”
Students work very hard to prepare for the competition, typically joining teams in October, Stocks Glover said. This involves working with coaches – or VASD staff members – through study sessions until March. Any interested student is invited to join a team.
“We continue to see more interest on the part of our students, particularly as we create this as a true celebration and an opportunity for students to be celebrated for the academic achievements that they are accomplishing,” she said.
By participating in the AAHAC, Rose hopes students understand the culture of others and historical perspectives for all.
“History is not one history, history is many histories,” he said. “If we can share that with everyone, that kind of commonality will – I think – foster community. And at the end of the day, we all depend on each other no matter what we might think. It’s important that we understand that we can work together, be respectful of one another and have the kind of world that all deserve.”