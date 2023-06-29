The American Red Cross is inviting the community to “Camp Do Good” by making blood or platelet donations a part of your summer bucket list this July.
Patients rely on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around Independence Day, Diane Nichols, Red Cross donor recruitment account manager, said in an email. Holiday weeks can prove challenging to collect enough blood for those in need.
In Verona, a community blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 15 at Resurrection Lutheran Church.
All presenting donors from July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag while supplies last. Additionally, each donor will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Summer Fun Grill Package, which includes a wireless Bluetooth portable travel speaker, a wheeled insulated portable cooler and a standup propane gas grill.
This July, the Red Cross is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week. Those who donate between July 17-31 will get an exclusive Shark Week shirt from Discovery while supplies last.
For more information or to schedule donation appointments with the Red Cross, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.