The 2023 Spring Election will take place on Tuesday, April 4. Candidates for the Town of Verona Board are Mark Geller (Town Chair), Tom Mathies (First Supervisor) and David Lonsdorf (Second Supervisor). Each candidate is running unopposed.
In anticipation of the election – and to offer the community a chance to get to know the individuals on the ballot – the Press sent each candidate questions to answer via email.
Mathies emailed the Press to say he did not have time to give the questions the attention they would need.
Town Chair – Mark Geller
Biographical Information:
Age: 66
Years in Verona: 35
Education: Two years of technical college – MATC
Employer/Job Title: Flooring Designs/President
Family: Renee, my wife of 29 years, daughter Auburn age 25, son Mason age 23, dog Otis and cat MeMow
Political Experience: One year as resident appointee to Town of Verona Plan Commission, followed by two years as elected Supervisor to the Town Board, followed by eight years as elected Town Chairperson. Also, eight years as appointee to the Capital Area Regional Plan Commission, where I served seven years on the Executive Committee as Treasurer of CARPC
Notable Affiliations: Various professional organizations
Essay Questions:
Why are you running for office?
“The first town board meeting I ever attended, after being a town resident for a number of years, was because I found out (seemingly overnight) that the farm land across the road from my house had been annexed into the City of Verona. At that meeting where I wanted to learn more about annexation, I saw that our five member board consisted of a married couple and their immediate next door neighbor, along with the town chair and one other supervisor. I thought that the town that I had come to love and appreciate might benefit from my experiences and values, and my sense of community service inspired me to want to give back to the place I was raising my family – however I could. I was appointed to the plan commission and have been honored to be of service to the town ever since.”
What is the most pressing issue the Town of Verona faces in the next few years?
“Ironically since the first meeting I attended, land use and land planning continues to impact the township. With the growth and development of Epic, and the expansion and growth of our surrounding municipal neighborhoods, the Town of Verona needs to continue to make good land use decisions on the lands we can control, to ensure the town remains viable into the future.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Town?
“Transportation. We need to provide the safest local roads possible, and look to funding aids to continue to improve the quality of our town roads. Funding. I believe towns should be receiving more state and local government funding, rather than relying solely on property taxes and a tax levy that is based on the percentage of net new construction. I look to continue the town’s advocacy for change by being active members in the Dane County Towns Association, as well as the Wisconsin Towns Association. Ensuring public safety. FitchRona EMS, and the Verona Fire District, provide excellent service to the township, and we need to ensure the township is able to pay its fair share for those services.”
What is your approach to handling complicated and controversial issues?
“Maintain a transparent Town Board with a welcoming atmosphere to public board and committee meetings, as well as being independently accessible to town residents through email and direct phone calls.”
How do you plan to involve local residents in decision making processes?
“Encourage residents to attend committee and board meetings, volunteer for membership on the various committees, sign up for the town’s weekly email update and attend special town meetings where we try to present information on shared concerns and interests. We have the annual town meeting coming up in April where all residents are encouraged to attend.”
Second Supervisor – David Lonsdorf
Biographical Information:
Age: 71
Years in Verona: 38
Education: BA Philosophy from Yale University 1974 and MD from University of Cincinnati 1979
Employer/Job Title: Family Medicine Professor, University of Wisconsin, retired 2016
Family: Wife, Marilyn Chohaney MD, son Eric Lonsdorf age 49 (wife Elizabeth Lonsdorf), son Richard Lonsdorf age 38, daughter Katherine Lonsdorf age 35. Grandchildren Siena Lonsdorf age 17 and Jackson Lonsdorf age 13
Political Experience: Elected to Verona Town Board 2021
Notable Affiliations: Operation Fresh Start Board, Prairie Moraine Friends Board, longtime supporter of Ice Age Trail Alliance
Essay Questions:
Why are you running for office?
“I like having the opportunity to serve the community I’ve lived in for nearly 40 years. Verona is growing rapidly, and now is a crucial time to help shape the future of our town and city to be a sustainable and equitable place for all.”
What is the most pressing issue the Town of Verona faces in the next few years?
“As the City of Verona grows and expands, it must annex town land to do so. There is an opportunity for us to jointly improve our communications to better the whole community. Finding a way to work together to provide diverse affordable housing, quality schools and preserve the environment is essential.”
What other issues do you think should be addressed by the Town?
“Global warming causing climate change is an important issue for the entire planet. While “thinking globally,” we need to “act locally” to create a future community that will be more sustainable. This means we need to stop using fossil fuels that only add carbon dioxide to the atmosphere and make the problem worse. The town should act to encourage residents to “decarbonize” their homes, use electric vehicles and appliances, lower their carbon footprints and plant native landscaping on their properties. I hope this can be done primarily through incentives and encouragement and have started a Town Sustainability Forum to promote this.”
What is your approach to handling complicated and controversial issues?
“There are always at least two sides to every issue. Listening to and trying to understand both sides is the best start to coming up with a decision. I feel I learn something each time I’m asked to vote on or approve some complicated issue, and I hope I have the wisdom to make a good choice.”
How do you plan to involve local residents in decision making processes?
“While people are usually good about turning out to vote in elections, there is far less participation in the actual process of running the town. We need to better inform citizens of the issues before the Town Board and solicit their input on important decisions.”