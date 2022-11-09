Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $19 million recurring school operations referendum in the Verona Area School District that will help fund increased pay for teachers, hourly support staff and maintain educational programs.
The referendum received a 69.9% approval with 10,663 voting yes in an election with an 80% turnout of registered voters, according to the Dane County website. Just 30.1% (4,597) voted against the referendum.
“We are beyond grateful for the community’s support of public education and their trust in our educators and the Board of Education to deliver on the promise of a world-class education grounded in equity,” Verona Area School District Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said. “Passage of the referendum shows that the Verona area supports the school district, our educators, and our 5,800 scholars. VASD is a destination district for families and educators alike, and the funds made available through the referendum will help us to continue to maintain that status.”
With approval of the referendum, the district will shift more money to school operations away from prepayment of debt for building the new $160 million VAHS. However, district leaders still built in $12.4 million in debt payments into the 2023 budget.
District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese said the challenge was balancing the tax rate with the need for staff raises to keep the referenda question mill-rate neutral. That meant in the two final 2023 budgets the board of education approved on Oct. 24, the tax rate would remain the same at $11.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 10% decline from last year, regardless of whether the referendum received approval at the polls on Nov. 8.
As a result of the referendum approval, Wiese said hourly support staff will receive a $2 per hour salary increase starting on Nov. 25.
Wiese said teachers will receive a 4.7% cost-of-living salary back pay increase in December. That was the salary increase negotiated last year based on the consumer price index. Members of the Verona Area Education Association and Verona Area Support Personnel Association both agreed to no cost-of-living increases before the school year, pending the results of the referendum.
Every school referendum question to exceed revenue limits or for bonds in Dane County was approved, with Verona’s receiving the largest margin of victory.
Clardy said all of the referendum questions to exceed the revenue limit were passed in Dane County because each district made it clear to everyone in the public why the referendum was needed.
Clardy said the district was in the referendum situation to exceed state-imposed revenue caps because of no per-pupil increases in state aid and a historic increase in the CPI.
One of the main reasons the district was able to offer a lower tax rate was because of an 18.6% increase, or $953.8 million more in property valuation in the district compared to last year. The two big factors of property valuation growth came from the closure of the tax incremental finance districts, including one in Fitchburg that includes Target.
Wiese has said the back taxes for the TIF district in Fitchburg generated an estimated one-time payment of $2.7 million and added $111 million in property valuation to the district.
The district faced a $5.2 million deficit last winter for the 2022-23 budget. To plug the budget deficit in the short term, the district agreed to use funds from the tax incremental finance district closure from Target in Fitchburg and federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the COVID-19 stimulus package.
New construction valuation in the district was up 3% to just over $185 million.
The school district’s $88.3 million budget for 2022-23 is a 9.7% increase over last year. Revenue in the 2023 budget is projected to be $102 million, a 23.9% increase over last year.
The district could transer $13.6 million from a levy in the instructional fund to the debt service fund for prepayment on capital debt, Wiese said.
“On behalf of the board, we extend our deepest gratitude to the Verona area community,” VASD Board of Education President Meredith Siter Christensen said. “We are thankful for previous years of smart fiscal management. It poised VASD very well to be able to manage a very rough budget scenario where we received no new funding from the state paired with sharp cost of living increases.”