Braelyn Sarbacker, 11, daughter of Joe and Sarah Sarbacker, of Verona, will be honored at this month’s Wisconsin Holstein Association after being recognized as the top award recipient for the 12 and Under group.
The annual Junior Holstein Convention will be held Jan. 6-8, in which youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements in multiple categories. The top award recipients for those excelling with their Junior Holstein projects will be the Distinguished Junior Members (ages 17-21), Young Distinguished Junior Members (ages 13-16), and 12 & Under Recognition award winners (ages 12 and younger).
Sarbacker and the other winners will be recognized on Saturday evening of the convention.
Sarbacker grew up on Fischerdale Holsteins with her parents and sisters, Payton and Reagan. Braelyn enjoys showing Holsteins and spending time with her family at the shows. She has always had a love for animals and is determined to help with whatever needs to get done. She is a member of the Paoli 4-HFireballs 4-H Club and the Dane County Junior Holstein Association. Braelyn also enjoys playing soccer, swimming and basketball.
The Wisconsin Holstein Association is a nonprofit organization that strives to increase knowledge and provide opportunities to youth by involvement through the Registered Holstein project. The Association positively influences young people by recognizing and congratulating their achievements and accomplishments in the dairy industry. For more information on WHA, visit www.wisholsteins.com or call 1-800-223-4269.