Dr. Angela Hawkins, the Verona Area School District assistant superintendent of academic services and equity, was named one of Madison 365’s Most Influential Black Leaders.
Hawkins is one of 52 across the state named to the list. She is one of 10 educators recognized.
Hawkins oversees academics for students K-12 and bilingual education, equity leadership and technology services for the district. She became the first elementary school education director in 2020. Prior to joining the district, Lewis-Hawkins was the director of elementary learning for Indianapolis Public Schools, and has taught at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis. She has also been an elementary school principal and teacher for two decades.
Madison365 is a nonprofit online news publication that has published annual power lists recognizing leaders from different racial and ethnic groups since 2015.