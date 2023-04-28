American Legion Manson-Lindsay Post 385 President Stan Hook presented Carl Syftestad of Verona and Joe Fleming of Fitchburg with a Certificate of Appreciation for 50 years of service as members of the American Legion.
Prior to joining the Legion, both Syftestad and Fleming served in Vietnam – Fleming in the U.S. Army and Syftestad in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Around the time the Paris Peace Accords were signed – ending the war in Vietnam – Syftestad and Fleming joined the American Legion to fight for the needs of returning veterans and serve their communities. To this day, they both look for ways to provide a helping hand.