The Verona American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385 presented the city and local businesses with engraved Cooperstown wood baseball bats to commemorate the Vietnam Veteran Welcome Home/Appreciation Picnic held on June 25.
Recipients of the legion’s engraved gift include City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz, City of Fitchburg Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta, Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, Double D Services, Inc., Miller and Sons Supermarket, Hughes Flooring, Verona Press, American Legion Post 385, American Legion Auxiliary Unit, Bill Schmitt, along with Ellis and Cramer.
Denise Rohan told the Press the legion still has a few additional baseball bats to deliver to major sponsors of the picnic. The bats read the following:
“Thanks for going to bat for our Vietnam Veterans – June 25, 2023.”
On this day in June, around 170 local Vietnam War veterans and guests gathered at Wisconsin Brewing Company to share a lunch in recognition of those who served and to honor lives lost. It has been 50 years since the signing of the 1973 Paris Peace Accords – the treaty that led to the completion of the United State’s military withdrawal from Vietnam and the release of all American prisoners of war.
“The American Legion appreciates the community partnership in making this event a success,” Rohan said. “Verona really is Hometown USA.”
To read more about the picnic and view pictures, visit veronapress.com/news/in-honor-and-gratitude/article_88ab0806-151d-11ee-8c0a-4f2a42c807ab.html.