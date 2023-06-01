Verona’s newest champion, an 18-month-old English cocker spaniel named Vito, recently won Best of Breed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City – one of the biggest dog shows in the country – and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.
Vito’s award-winning story begins in 2019, when Verona’s Pam Vesely and her husband Jim traveled to Bari, Italy for a 16-week-old female English cocker spaniel puppy named “Anya Di Casa Buono.”
While Vesely has had English cocker spaniels as pets and companions for 34 years, she has never shown a dog before. That was until she brought Anya home.
Vesely co-owns Anya with her daughter, Rachel Vesely, and friend, Cora Rempel-Langlois. She said they wanted to share a hobby together by showing Anya in conformation dog shows. In April 2021, Anya earned her Champion title.
“It’s really a hobby for me, and I’m having a lot of fun with it,” Vesely said.
The showing adventures continued when Anya was bred with Rempel-Langlois’ Canadian Grand Champion dog named Gordie who has won multiple Best in Shows, Vesely said. Anya gave birth to five healthy puppies in October 2021, including Vito.
Vesely said she was immediately drawn to his calm, yet big, personality.
Ready and eager to show, Vito began traveling to surrounding states. In August 2022 – Vito’s very first time in the ring – he earned both four and five point majors towards his Championship. The following weekend he earned his Championship title, Vesely said.
“Every time you put him in a show, he did exceptionally well,” she said.
Vito is also a winner outside of the country. In August 2022, Vesely and Rempel-Langlois went on a road trip with Vito to Sudbury Ontario, Canada where he competed and finished his Canadian Championship in one weekend.
By the breed standard, Vesely said Vito is exceptional – with a beautiful build, movement, structure and temperament. He quickly earned the nickname “The Moving Machine” for his consistent movements.
And Vesely said Vito is noticeably happy when in the ring.
“If you could see a dog smiling, that’s definitely what he’s doing,” she said.
For the most part, Vito is shown by a professional handler out of Illinois, Celso Schneider. Schneider has over 50 years of experience handling dogs and joined Vito on the road for his big win at Westminster in early May.
The road to New York
Applications for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – the second-longest, continuously held sportingevent in the United States – opened in February, which is when Vesely applied.
“We heard back right away that Westminster would like to take us,” she said.
Vito became one of the five English cocker spaniels in the country selected to compete in the 2023 Westminster Dog Show at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Vesely and her daughter Rachel flew to New York the night before the confirmation portion of the three-day long event on Monday, May 8.
“I kept on saying, ‘I just can’t believe we’re at Westminster,’” she said. “There’s only one Westminster – this is the big show – at 18 months.”
The morning of Tuesday, May 9, Vito went out to compete against four other English cocker spaniels. Due to their size, the judges look at the cocker spaniels on a table, Vesely said.
“When she (the judge) put him on the table and she was going over him, you could see her smiling,” she said.
Winning Best of Breed at Westminster was an amazing feeling – one she’s never experienced before, Vesely said. In the end, though, it’s not about her, but rather working together as a team with the handler, her daughter and friend.
Following his big win in New York, Vito will continue his career as a show dog at least through the summer and fall, Vesley said. He has won more than five Best of Breed awards since Westminster alone.
“Truly, this journey has been an experience of a lifetime and we are excited to see what the future will bring for Vito.”
Outside of the ring, Vito spends his time in Verona playing and wrestling with his siblings, Vesely said.
“They’re just great family dogs – and they’re wonderful companions, I just couldn’t say enough about them,” she said.