Volunteer drivers are urgently needed to provide seniors 60 years and older with rides to medical and other important appointments or to deliver meals to seniors in the city and town of Verona.
Schedules available can be very flexible with no minimum hours required, and mileage reimbursement and extra liability insurance will be provided. Those interested in becoming a volunteer driver can contact Alasa Wiest at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 or via email at alasa.wiest@ci.verona.wi.us.