Talk about an exciting start to the 2023-24 school year.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, staff members in the Verona Area School District (VASD) joined forces for an exciting, high-energy convocation event at the high school – sharing plenty of laughs, smiles, cheers and dance moves as they prepared for a Sept. 5 start day.
The cheers didn’t stop then, however.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, VASD educators joined teachers and union members from across the state at Glacier Edge Elementary School for a back-to-school ice cream social. The event, hosted by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and National Education Association (NEA), featured a few prominent guests: First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, Gov. Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin.
Remarks began with AFT president Randi Weingarten and NEA president Becky Pringle, who then welcomed Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin to the stage. Baldwin said the voices of educators have been too often silenced over the past few decades.
“But despite these challenges, our teachers – all of you – show up every day for your students to help them learn, grow and navigate what can be an increasingly confusing and chaotic world,” she said. “You have not wavered in your commitment. You show up and you resolve to deliver for your kids and your communities. I hope you know you’re not alone.”
Following this, Governor Tony Evers addressed the crowd, telling them how grateful he is for the work they do as educators.
“I also know firsthand that there is no limit on the length that teachers will go to help kids be their best selves – both in and out of the classroom – and often act not only as an educator, but a needed friend, counselor and advocate. Each staff member plays an invaluable role in the lives of our kids and frankly, in my world, you are heroes.”
Verona Area High School educator and 2022 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Kabby Hong introduced First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to the crowd to no shortage of cheers.
“This is a totally normal Thursday, right?” he said.
Hong said it is incredibly affirming to see a fellow educator and English teacher, like himself, in the White House.
During the First Lady’s remarks, Dr. Jill Biden talked about the resilience of educators over “impossible odds,” such as flooding, fires, violence and a pandemic.
“To answer this call of service is, in itself, an act of hope,” she said. “Because this isn’t just a job. It’s a calling. And all of you were called to this profession for a reason. Because you never give up on the families you serve. Because you continue to believe that a better world is possible – and you make that world real, one student at a time. And none of that could happen without the support of our unions.”
“I am here today to say that you aren’t alone in this,” she added. “You have a friend in the White House – two in fact: me, and my husband, Joe.
VASD superintendent Tremayne Clardy said the week of Aug. 28 was one of the most rewarding he’s ever had during his time in education – from the return to buildings and all staff convocation to a visit from the White House in support of education and educators.
“The amount of joy and just helping our staff understand it’s okay to smile,” he told the Press. “The staff really, really deserves it like no other – and just take your time, reflect, smile and enjoy the moment, because it’s well deserved.”
The Verona Area School District was extremely excited that Glacier Edge was chosen to host Dr. Jill Biden, as well as Evers and Baldwin, Clardy said.
“To know that the First Lady of our country is invested in public education and invested specifically in our staff and our students meant the world to us,” he said. “And it really couldn’t happen to a more deserving group of staff members that have worked tirelessly on behalf of education and on behalf of all students to support needs. They deserve the moment, and so we were very, very proud that they were able to have it.”