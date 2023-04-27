The Verona Common Council unanimously appointed Adam Waszak as the temporary acting director of Public Works and approved parking changes to Prairie Heights Drive during its Monday, April 24 meeting.
Theran Jacobson – the city’s current director of Public Works – has resigned. His last day will be Friday, May 12.
Waszak currently serves as the Parks and Urban Forestry director. He will now assist with the day-to-day operations and oversight of the Public Works Department until a new director is hired. The goal is to hire a new director in July or August.
“Adam Waszak has my absolute full support, and he should take whatever steps he deems necessary to make sure Public Works is well run,” Mayor Luke Diaz said.
The council also approved a professional services agreement with McMahon Associates, Inc. This agreement will provide management consulting services to assist during the Public Works director transition, as well as with City Administrator Adam Sayre’s transition to his previous role of director of Planning Development.
McMahon Associates was previously used by the city during the transition of the current fire chief. They believe the company’s previous work was beneficial.
The council also approved an ordinance amendment related to parking on Prairie Heights Drive, which will restrict parking within 25-feet of some driveways to increase vision sightlines.
Verona Police Department Chief David Dresser said once the Public Works Department places signs, the police will work to remind residents of the new rule.
Council notes
Also approved by the council was a temporary limited easement with Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District for Pumping Station 17. The construction is anticipated to start in 2024 and will take place on the grounds of the Public Works Facility.
Purple Cow Organics, who has recycled the city’s yard waste, brush and leaves since 2015, will continue to do so through a new contract for 2024-2028, as approved by the council.
Additionally, a development agreement for Kettle Creek North Phase 6 was passed. This will include the construction of 13 lots and is anticipated to start soon, with completion expected around September 2023. A pre-development review agreement was approved between the city and Hexagon Finance Pan, LLC to develop property at the northeast corner of Shady Oak Lane and County Hwy PD.
During the meeting, Diaz read an official proclamation to make April 28, 2023, Arbor Day in the city. Arbor Day was established in 1872 by the Nebraska Board of Agriculture for planting trees and is now observed throughout the world. Diaz urges all citizens to celebrate and support efforts to protect trees and woodlands.