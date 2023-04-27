Just The Facts

The Verona Common Council held an organizational meeting on Tuesday, April 18. City Clerk Holly Licht administered the oath of office for District 1 Alder Christine Posey, District 2 Alder Mara Helmke, District 3 Alder Phil Hoechst and District 4 Alder Beth Tucker Long. Tucker Long will succeed Heather Reekie who did not run for reelection this spring.

District 1 Alder Chad Kemp was unanimously elected as the council president. Posey was elected as the council representative to the Plan Commission. Diaz appointed Millie Harrison as the citizen member to the Plan Commission. Harrison will take Tucker Long’s previous seat.