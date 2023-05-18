Verona Area High School senior Caelyn Weaver has won the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship, according to a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) news release.
Weaver intends to pursue a career in computer science.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were picked from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, the release states. Winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of skills, accomplishments and potential for success during college studies.
Total winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors, according to the release. Thirteen students from Wisconsin won the $2,500 scholarship this year.
A committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors selected this year’s winners after appraising a substantial amount of information: academic records, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist and a recommendation written by a high school official.
The NMSC finances most of these single-payment scholarships. Company foundations and corporations who sponsor awards help underwrite these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees, according to the release.
Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.