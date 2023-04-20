Thursday, April 27 through Monday, May 8: Written comments will be accepted during this period and shared with district staff and commission members.

The timeline for Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS is as follows:

Just The Facts

MMSD is governed by a Commission of nine commissioners who serve staggered terms, according to their website. Five individuals are appointed by the City of Madison mayor, while three individuals residing outside of the city are appointed by the Dane County Cities’ and Villages’ Association. One individual is appointed by the Dane County Towns Association.

Commissioners meet typically twice a month via Zoom, according to the website. Meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel. Members of the commission are President Tom Hovel, Vice-President Ezra Meyer, Secretary Brad Murphy, Beth Bookland, Ken Clark, Sara Eskrich, Gregory Fries and Tom Wilson.