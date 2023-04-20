This article will be the first in a three-part series surrounding phosphorus levels in Badger Mill Creek and Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS (Phosphorus Limits and Updated Solutions).
In the following weeks, stories will include conversations with government officials and the Friends of Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor group regarding the future of the local stream.
The Press will continue to cover the project following the suggestion of a final compliance solution.
A closer look at Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS
As a wastewater treatment plant, the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) has two discharge sites – one at Badfish Creek and another at Badger Mill Creek.
And with wastewater discharge comes phosphorus – an essential nutrient for humans that can, in excess amounts, cause concerns with water quality.
“Phosphorus is one of these essential nutrients for plants and animals, but when we have too much of it entering into surface waters, then we have too much plant growth – and so, it becomes a nuisance and a problem,” MMSD Director of Ecosystem Services Martye Griffin said.
Though the district already removes about 96% of phosphorus that comes to them through a biological treatment system, they are required to meet both federal and state standards to reduce the quantity of phosphorus levels in the discharge even further.
To accomplish this, the MMSD created Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS, a multi-year initiative to find an answer to phosphorus pollution and meet the state’s regulatory standards. Griffin currently oversees the initiative.
The project was a voluntary move by the district so the community and affected parties can better understand the enforcement of regulatory compliance deadlines, Lindsay Scheidell – who works with MMSD on community outreach efforts – said in an email statement.
The regulatory guidelines the district is required to meet are enforced by the federal Clean Water Act, Wisconsin’s Phosphorus Rule and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR).
Wisconsin’s Phosphorus Rule began in 2010, but it wasn’t instantaneous, Griffin said. When it comes to places like MMSD, who discharge phosphorus to waterways, the specific regulations show up in permits.
MMSD renews their wastewater treatment discharge permit every five years – with new standards regarding phosphorus upon renewal. However, the district did not receive confirmation of these new regulations until their permit was renewed in 2020, Griffin said.
“In 2015, things got delayed and we actually didn’t receive our permit until 2020,” he said. “That’s when we got the 100% certainty on, okay – here’s the requirement that you all have to meet, here’s the magical number. You now have – once it’s in your permit – eight years to actually get down to that low number.”
Since receiving those numbers in 2020, Griffin said the district has focused on researching and assessing possible compliance options. With Project PLUS, the district has included expert assessments and consultations with scientists and regulatory leaders, ongoing discussions with affected parties, community presentations and multiple public engagement opportunities, Scheidell wrote.
“The district’s approach to identifying a compliance solution in Badger Mill Creek weighs in heavy regard to the fiscal responsibility the district has to owner communities, a shared goal to minimize harm to the biology of the stream and thorough review of feedback,” she wrote.
A final decision has yet to be made on how the district will meet compliance, with expert assessments just now concluding for district review and consideration, Scheidell said.
Finding a final solution
After two to three years of research, the district narrowed down three potential solutions to meet state phosphorus regulations by WDNR deadlines in May, Griffin said.
Recent assessments have focused on these three potential options: building a tertiary treatment plant, modifying the amount of discharge going to Badger Mill Creek or watershed trading – which involves communicating with landowners in the watershed and working on practices to reduce phosphorus runoff.
“In the trading scenario, the treatment plant isn’t necessarily reducing the phosphorus coming out of the pipe,” Griffin said. “We’re reducing all these other sources with the idea that the stream overall – the phosphorus would be reduced… We’re not the only source – you could cut us down to zero and the stream probably still might not meet the state standard.”
An assessment examining the potential impacts of discontinuing district effluent to Badger Mill Creek recently wrapped-up in consultation with WDNR and regional experts. The test involved slowly reducing flow – and then maintaining zero flow – for around two and a half months between January and April 2023.
The study was specifically conducted during low flow months, which is when the creek’s historic hydrograph measures water flow at its lowest. The district has worked closely with WDNR to develop and vet a habitat and flow assessment process, who approved the district’s approach of a single-season test period during low flow conditions, according to the website.
Hundreds of daily observations demonstrated that “flow remained in all segments of the stream throughout the test period,” the website states. The largest observed difference after discontinuing effluent was a two-inch reduction of water levels in Badger Mill Creek.
In reviewing current and historical data, the district’s website states the flow in Badger Mill Creek has increased over time, even despite the district’s permit-capped discharge amount. Additionally, it explains that discontinuing the flow to Badger Mill Creek could benefit the health of the waterway’s ecosystem and trout population – a concern echoed by many community members.
“Depending on the district as a water source does not provide a realistic and positive-long term outlook for the trout population,” the website explains.
A compliance solution will be recommended to the district’s commission in late April/early May, followed by a public hearing and period for comment, according to Scheidell. The commission will then vote on a final compliance solution to meet the May 31, 2023, WDNR deadline.
Griffin said the district is working to make sure everyone gets brought along with the project, noting MMSD likes to share information with the public as it’s received.
“It’s not gonna be a perfect solution probably… it doesn’t matter what happens, not everyone’s gonna be happy,” he said. “But the idea is to make sure that we minimize harm to the stream, be conscious of our customer communities and we want to make sure we meet our permit requirements and reduce phosphorus because we know that’s important to do in our waterways.”
For more information regarding Badger Mill Creek Project PLUS, visit madsewer.org/bmc-plus.