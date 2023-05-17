It was Verona’s true moment in the spotlight – one that shined here all the way from Walt Disney Productions in California.
During the summer of 1956, children across the country tuned in to see the second season of “The Mickey Mouse Club” featuring young stars like the recently discovered Annette Funicello. If you know someone who was young at that time, they can probably still name their favorite Mouseketeer.
That same year behind the scenes, Disney was entering an agreement with the American Dairy Association to create a dramatic series that would illustrate life on a dairy farm in a way that would interest children. In the story, kids from “The Mickey Mouse Club” take a trip to a farm in Wisconsin to live and work with a farm family.
As fate would have it, the picturesque Sisk Farm on Sugar River Road in Verona was selected as the site of this adventure. For the month of June in 1956, cast and crew descended upon our town – including Funicello and her co-star Sammy Ogg.
Scenes were shot on the farm and in surrounding fields, rural roads and even at the University of Wisconsin’s Agriculture Department. The Sisk barn was transformed into a sound stage in which a grand finale barn dance scene was filmed with members of the Verona community performing square dances, yodeling and playing Alpenhorns.
The series was titled “Adventure in Dairyland” and was shown in segments later that year during “The Mickey Mouse Club” episodes.
This event is definitely one worth remembering. Even 67 years later, people who lived here at the time can recall the excitement of seeing stars from the film around town and either being an extra in the show or knowing someone who was.
The Verona Historical Society’s Sunday, May 21 meeting will feature two local 4-H members who square danced with Funicello and Ogg in the final scene. Rita (Richardson) Little and Jim Winkelman grew up in the area and were among the middle and high school students whose club performed at the dance.
At 1 p.m. at the Verona Senior Center, the community can hear their memories, review newspaper clipping from that summer and watch scenes from the movie – stopping to pick out familiar Verona faces.