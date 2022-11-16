The Verona Area School District Board of Education appointed Korbey White to fill an at-large vacant board seat on Monday, Nov. 14.
White was sworn in on Monday night. He is filling the vacant post after former VASD board member Yanna Williams moved out of state. Since the seat is an at-large board position, any eligible elector living in Verona can fill the seat, according to a news release from the VASD on Monday.
White has been a resident of Veorna since 2004, according to a news release from the school district on Monday night. He serves as the State of Wisconsin Health Program Manager with the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds. His community involvement includes participation in the Dane County Immunization Coalition, Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force and the 100 Black Men of Madison.
The appointment runs until the April 2023 election, where interested candidates can run for the remainder of the seat’s term, which runs until April 2024.
The board interviewed and discussed six candidates on Monday, including former VASD Superintendent Dean Gorrell.
VASD Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen referenced White’s commitment to students and educators saying, “It’s clear that Mr. White highly values student voice and equitable access to educational resources so that every student can acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society, and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life,” Christensen said. “The board voted unanimously to appoint him, showing that we all see a strong match between Mr. White’s priorities and the priorities of the Verona Area School District.”