New Verona Area High School (VAHS) alumnus Patrick Williams had an eventful year – from an eighth place finish at the International SeaPerch Challenge to earning the 2023 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Award – all while preparing to graduate from high school in June.
Williams and his team attended the International SeaPerch Challenge in Maryland this past May, coming home with an eighth place win for Best Video. He was also awarded the 2023 STEM Award at VAHS for his leadership.
Williams has been a member of the Science Club since his freshman year, taking on a leadership role as an officer during his junior year. He led the club as co-president last school year and was a natural fit for this award, VAHS teacher and science club advisor Hope Mikkelson said.
“I started high school thinking I would try as many things as possible to figure out where my interests lie,” Williams said.
And he did just that, Mikkelson said.
Williams founded the Spanish Club and has been the president for four years – graduating with a Seal of Biliteracy. Additionally, he played soccer for four years and was the captain for two years.
Williams is a National Honor Society member, Silver Cord member, a National Merit Finalist and Ambassador for the Costa Rican Exchange Program. He was also an active member of the Green Club and Chess Club, and directed the FCCLA food drive.
All of these extracurriculars were in addition to his rigorous coursework, which included PLTW, AP and Dual Credit courses.
“What is most impressive about Patrick is his natural ability to communicate and his intrinsic motivation and dedication to all of his endeavors,” Mikkelson said. “He chooses quality every time and basically just makes things better by being involved.”
According to Mikkelson, the SeaPerch award Williams and his team won in Maryland was not for a typical device.
The SeaPerch device is an ROV (remote operated vehicle) with wires, piping and motors – all required to operate underwater in timed obstacle courses. The driver on the pool deck guides the SeaPerch through obstacles and a time trial racetrack which takes the agility of hand-eye coordination, as well as knowledge of refraction, buoyancy and drag, Mikkelson said.
“Absolutely, Patrick is deserving of this award,” VAHS teacher and science club advisor Rick Boehm said. “He has an ability to think through challenges and setbacks and design in a creative way.”
Williams graduated this June with a multitude of experiences he gained during his time as a Wildcat. He is the son of Kathleen and Luke Williams of Fitchburg.
His success will continue as he attends Notre Dame this fall, Mikkelson said. Williams would like to thank his parents, family, friends, teachers and teammates for all of their support and the sponsors from the businesses in the community for rallying behind this team to support STEM education.