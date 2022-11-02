Wisconsin Brewing Company will soon be getting a new look as the company has announced that its Lake Louie Brewing brand will become its sole consumer facing brand.
The move comes on the heels of the company naming Paul Verdu as its new president in May as the Verona-based company looks to accelerate its growth in the state. Verdu is formerly the head of Molson Coors craft beer division.
With the decision comes increased marketing investment behind the Lake Louie Brewing brand and a new look and a new state-of-the-art pilot brewery inside the new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home to the Lake Country Dockhounds minor league baseball team.
As Lake Louie Brewing becomes the sole consumer focused brand, Wisconsin Brewing Company beers will not be going away. All beers such as its flagship Badger Club Amber Lager will simply become part of the Lake Louie Brewing brand family. The Wisconsin Brewing Company brand will be phased out of the consumer market, but it will continue to be the name of the overall company which continues to grow as a contract brewer and blender for several beverage brands across the country.
“Once WBC bought Lake Louie in 2019, we had two distributors in 25 counties within the state of Wisconsin,” Verdu said in the news release. “We had to make some difficult decisions, but I am happy to say we are now fully aligned to one distributor in every country in the state, which makes our business more streamlined and efficient. With a new, sole focus on Lake Louie Brewing, our investment in the brand’s new identity and the pilot brewery at the ballpark along with a fully aligned distributor network, 2023 is shaping up to be a real game changer for the brand.”
This will include the roll-out of a new brand design for Lake Louie Brewing that pays homage to where the look and feel of the brand have been historically, but also provides a more differentiated and contemporary visual identity.
According to Verdu, the brand has always been playful, not taking itself very seriously and has celebrated that carefree lake life. The brand has also used a traditional fishing imagery but the new “beer lure” is designed to reinforce Lake Louie is a beer brand and intends to lure in new drinkers by encouraging them to dive right in.
“One of the first things I noticed was the need to be a lot more consumer focused and a lot easier to work with for our distributor and retail partners. We are too small to be complex or confusing,” Verdu said in a news release regarding the brand. “Making Lake Louie our sole focus will help us grab the attention of the state’s craft beer drinkers. Plus, we’re putting our money where our mouth is and executing on several exciting initiatives behind the brand.”
The company will also invest in a new, state-of-the-art brewery at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake County DockHounds in Oconomowoc. According to the release, the primary focus of the new brewery, which will be named Lake Louie Brewing – The DockHaus, will be to innovate new beers that will make their way into taprooms in Verona, at the ballpark, and eventually, into the market.
“The new brewery at the ballpark is an absolute gem, that while not large, it is mighty,” said Kirby Nelson, WBC’s co-founder and Brewmaster. “The Brewhouse has capabilities to utilize brewing techniques not commonly found in small breweries. You name it, we’ll be able to brew it, from traditional to contemporary styles, it’s a brewer’s dream.”