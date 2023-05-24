The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced two public involvement meetings to discuss the Madison Beltline Planning and Environment Linkages Study, according to a WisDOT news release.
Meetings will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 in Madison and from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 in Fitchburg.
During the event, the public will receive an update on the status of this ongoing study and have the chance to provide input on draft strategy packages to address long term safety, accessibility, operational and infrastructure concerns on approximately 20 miles of U.S. Hwy 12/14/18/151 between Middleton and the Town of Cottage Grove.
The same material will be presented at both meetings. For more information about the project, visit the WisDOT website or contact Project Manager Jeff Berens at 608-245-2656, jeff.berens@dot.wi.gov.
Written comments can be mailed to Berens at 2101 Wright St., Madison Wis. 53704.
Both meeting facilities are ADA-compliant and wheelchair accessible. People who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least three working days prior to the meeting.
To request a Spanish or Hmong speaking interpreter, contact Michael Bie at Michael.Bie@dot.wi.gov at least three working days before the meeting.