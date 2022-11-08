This year’s annual Bake Sale and Luncheon event held by the Women of St. James group will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, and has expanded to include both in-person and pre-order items.
This year, patrons will be able to attend the in-person bake sale and luncheon along with the option to pre-order lunch and/or select bake sale items for pickup or delivery.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upstairs fellowship/dining hall. The in-person bake sale offers a wide variety of very tasty items ready for your Thanksgiving celebration. Reservations are not required but can be made in advance for the in-person luncheon.
Pre-orders will also be available for pickup in the church parking lot or can be delivered to your home. Online order forms can be found on the St. James Lutheran Church website at stjamesverona.org, and should be returned no later than Nov. 13. For additional questions or help to place an order, contact Kim Feller at 608-206-4562 or kimfeller@tds.net.
The lunch is $10 and includes baked pineapple ham, roll and butter, baked beans, applesauce, pasta salad and a choice of dessert from apple pie, pumpkin pie or cheesecake. The pre-order bake sale items are the following: Krumkake (1 dozen for $10), Lefse (3 rounds for $8), Pfefferneusse ($6 per bag with or without nuts), and Whole Pies of Apple for $12, Pecan for $12, and Pumpkin for $8.
Payment by cash or check payable to “Women of St. James” will be accepted upon pick-up or delivery or at the in-person event.
Proceeds from this event will benefit many missions of the Women of St. James with an emphasis on supporting women, families and children in the community, and includes the contribution of matching funds from Thrivent as well.