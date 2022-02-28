Beginning Monday, March 7, the City of Verona will be working on drainage way maintenance near the walking trail north of Military Ridge Drive and west of Old PF.
City staff will be working on the trail’s adjacent open channels, which serve as drainage ways to transport storm water runoff from the Military Ridge neighborhood. The runoff discharges to another drainage way that lands east of USH 18/151, all discharging to the Badger Mill Creek.
According to a letter from the City of Verona to area residents, the goal of the project is to allow for continuous drainage and annual mowing, minimize excessive ponding and erosion and allow access for future drainage improvements and engineering as necessary.
This month’s maintenance work will include the removal of any dead or invasive trees within the channel and adjacent slopes, mowing of invasive species and trimming of trees imposing a safety threat to the workers and public trail users.
The schedule may vary depending upon weather conditions and is anticipated to continue through the spring. The trail, which crosses the Badger Mill Creek and connects to Military Ridge State Trail, will likely remain open, but temporary daily closures may be needed to mobilize equipment or remove material.
More information on the Military Ridge Drainage Way project can be found at www.ci.verona.wi.us/765.