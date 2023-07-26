Just The Facts

According to the policy, those eligible for the reimbursement must be an employee currently on the Dane County Health insurance plan. Spouses and dependents covered on the plan are also eligible through the county’s Health Reimbursement Account (HRA).

Employees with single health insurance coverage can get reimbursed up to $1,000 annually, while those with family health insurance coverage can get up to $2,000 annually.

Eligible expenses include: