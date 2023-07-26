Employees and their dependents in Dane County can now get reimbursed for out of state abortion travel costs dating back to Jan. 1, 2023.
Dane County District 32 Supervisor Mike Bare (D-Verona) introduced this policy during the 2023 budget cycle, telling the Press in an email it was something he is “particularly proud of.”
Since then, County Executive Joe Parisi and the County Board have worked to create a benefit that will reimburse costs incurred while traveling outside of Wisconsin to terminate a pregnancy, Greg Brockmeyer, director of the Department of Administration, told county employees in a July 19 email.
The reimbursement accounts for Dane County will be managed by the Employee Benefits Corporation (EBC), according to the email. People can submit qualifying expenses dating back to Jan. 1 online at ebcflex.com.
Employees are responsible for providing all documentation to EBC. To preserve employee confidentiality, EBC – rather than the county – will review and approve all required documentation.
Bare said he is pleased the county administration worked to make this policy a reality.
“Access to abortion gets my full and unconditional support,” he added. “And as an employer, the County must keep up with many private sector employers in Wisconsin that are offering this benefit.”