Community members, families and students gathered at the Verona Area High School Gallery for an Artist Reception on Thursday, March 16 to celebrate and view a wide array of work produced by talented young artists in the Verona Area School District.
According to Badger Ridge art teacher Sara Grotsky, art instructors within VASD meet as a group several times a year to discuss upcoming shows and curriculum. Collectively, the art department has collaborated and organized this district-wide gallery for over 20 years.
The gallery takes place in March, which is also known as Youth Art Month (Y.A.M.), a national movement that promotes and celebrates the creative talent of young artists, Grotsky said. It was established in 1961 by The Council for Art Education to emphasize the value of visual arts and art education, as well as to encourage public support for school art programs.
Prior to the construction of a new high school, the show consisted of artwork from grades K-12, VAHS art teacher Kayleen Parker said. Now with the new high school and gallery, the art department decided to change the display to include pieces from grades K-8. High school artwork is constantly on display around the building, though, with showcases in the art department and lobby.
“I think it’s especially awesome to see the work of a second grader next to the work of a seventh grader next to the work of a kindergartener,” Parker said. “It’s just a really neat way to combine the talent of all of our students together, no matter what grade level they’re in.”
Each kindergarten through eighth grade art instructor picks between eight and 10 pieces to display in the gallery that reflect the wide array of projects throughout the art department, Grotsky said. Pieces are selected either for the craftsmanship displayed or based on the enthusiasm and love students have for art within the classroom.
And in terms of the art itself, there is a lot to see, Grotsky said.
“You’re going to have drawings and paintings, mixed-media art, you’ll have sculptures, ceramic pieces, there might be some fiber arts,” she said. “It just runs the full gambit of different art mediums.”
Grotsky hopes that throughout March, the community witnesses the wonderful and creative art being made by VASD students, as well as continue to provide support to VASD art programs and public education.
While sports are very visible and prevalent in Verona, Parker said VASD has a really strong and thriving art community as well with many opportunities and resources for students. Through art, students can communicate in a visual medium that differs from other classes.
“Our students love art and it creates a balance in their school day,” Grotsky said. “Our art enrollment numbers at the middle school and high school are really high, so that’s just (more) evidence supporting how much students really love and need art in their day.”