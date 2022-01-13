Alvin Millard Lokken, age 91, passed away at Ingelside Manor in Mount Horeb on Jan. 12, 2021. He was born on a dairy farm in the township of Middleton on April 29, 1929, to Albert D. and Anna M. (Boley) Lokken. He attended Twin Valley Grade School in the Town of Middleton, which still stands where it was built. Al and many of his friends had to walk to the top of Twin Valley Road both ways every day to attend school. Al was confirmed at West Middleton Lutheran Church and was a 1947 graduate of Middleton High School.
While growing up on the farm, he spent time training his dog, Carlo, enjoying the outdoors and driving his father’s Farmall "M" tractor. In September 1949, he and Jean Anderson were married. They had one daughter, Elizabeth Ann. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long. Alvin and Elizabeth moved back to the Lokken dairy farm when she was only three years old, and he began working at Borden Dairy in Madison. He started with home deliveries of milk products but eventually did larger deliveries to schools, factories and businesses. He also had to make several trips each week to the main plant in Milwaukee.
In 1956, when Alvin was making a delivery to Jorden Grocery in Middleton, he met Marilyn Miller who was employed there. They were married in June 1957 and moved into a house in Madison. Another daughter and a son were born. They soon decided to build a new house in the town of Middleton, and one more daughter and two sons were born.
In the early 1970s, Alvin began a trucking career with Bancroft Dairy in Madison. His over-the-road route was usually down to Miami and back. Occasionally, he had a longer trip that involved driving to the East Coast and then down to Florida. Alvin received several safe driving awards during his trucking career. He retired from Bancroft Dairy in 1994. During his retirement, he worked at Walmart. He made several trips out to Colorado to visit Elizabeth, her husband Chuck, and their family, and enjoyed trips to Mount Rushmore, the Apostle Islands, and the EAA fly-in and museum. In February 1997, he visited Disneyland in Florida, and was thrilled to see the early morning launch of the space shuttle Discovery from Kennedy Space Center.
Alvin had many hobbies, including bowling and playing euchre with relatives when they had their card clubs. He was a cancer survivor who had so much to be proud of--his family, relatives, and friends. He never let health issues spoil his day, or anyone else’s. We will all miss him dearly.
Survivors include Elizabeth Mourning (Charles Mourning, deceased), Lori Lokken, Kent Lokken, Lars (Lisa) Lokken, Kari Lokken (Scott Mohwinkle), Nels Lokken, and friend, Marilyn Lokken. He is also survived by grandchildren, Laura (Jeff) Hartman, Robyn Mourning, Grant Lokken, Austin Lokken, Quinn Lokken and Rachel Lokken (fiancé James Hagen); great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle and Olivia; and many other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Loconte and the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center, along with Dr. Eastman of UW Hospital and Clinics. A special thanks to the staff at Ingelside Manor in Mount Horeb.
Interment was held at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.