In the early hours of May 31, 2023, Andrew J. “Andy” Bryant, age 61, passed from this life on to eternal life, with his youngest sister and Shepherd by his side. After a long fight with Alzheimer’s Disease, he is now free to soar with the eagles and run with the wolves. Andy was born on September 30, 1961 in Cleveland, OH at St. Lukes Hospital.
Andy grew up in Madison, and graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1980. Following high school, Andy enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves for 6 years while attending MATC and subsequently graduation from UW-Oshkosh in 1989 with a double major in Criminal Justice and Political Science. During his undergraduate work, Andy attended the MATC police academy and served as a police officer in Cottage Grove. Also, he was active in Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Chapter. He went on to attend Hamline Law School in St. Paul, MN and graduated in 1992. He returned to Madison to practice Law in the areas of criminal litigation, civil, and personal injury. He became a member of Mt. Horeb Rotary Club volunteering for many local events.
In his early years, Andy was an avid skier and speed skater at The Wheel Thing. He practiced karate with Paik’s Academy and we have been told “he was a great fighter”.
Andy never stopped growing and learning. He became a certified PADI scuba diver and ran in the first Mad City Marathon. His special interests were the moon & stars, military history and exploring Devil’s Lake.
Andy loved all that Madison had to offer and could be found on a summer night with a pint in his hand listening to a classic rock band concert.
He was a very fun and loving person whom everyone loved. Anyone who knew him loved him for his good humor and carefree spirit. No one was a stranger to Andy, and he built innumerable deep, lasting friendships. Andy was brilliant, inquisitive, gregarious, adventurous, athletic, energetic, inciteful and deeply spiritual. Andy will be desperately missed by all those who had the privilege of having him in their life.
His greatest pleasure was being with his family (his girls). Our hearts are broken, but as we reflect on his character and style it becomes clear that he left this life at the right time for him and we wish him Godspeed on the next phase of his eternal journey.
Andy is survived by his mother Lois Bryant; his 2 sisters Cindy Bryant (Robert Feldmann) and Michelle (Scott) Johnson; daughter Andrea Kay Anderson; grandchildren & great grandchild; Aunt Joanne (Arch) Miller, MI; Aunt Elizabeth Antolik, MI; Aunt Debbie Bryant (Nathan Winkelman), MN; and his best friend Neil Chandler. He was preceded in death by his father Dr. David G. Bryant; both paternal and maternal grandparents.
Please join Andy’s family for an outdoor service followed by a celebration of Life on Saturday August 12, 2023 at home of Michelle Johnson, sister at 10640 Mid Town Road, Verona, WI 53593 at 5:00 p.m.
A special thanks to; Dr. Teresa Mangin, UW Health - Neurology, Agrace Hospice but mostly to Angel and Jo Williams of Abettment Care Homes for their exceptional care. Also, Cousin Cheryl Antolik, R.N. (New Era, MI), our lifeline.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the WI Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.
