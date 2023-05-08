Ann Feige Schaefer, age 70 of Verona, WI passed away on 04/29/2023 peacefully at her home in Verona. She was born 02/17/1953 in Park Ridge, Il the daughter of Richard Gylden Feige and Jean Trantin Feige. She married Kenneth Schaefer on October 19th 1983 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ann graduated from West High school in 1971 got her bachelors and masters degree in psychology at University of Wisconsin Madison in 1976. She also took additional classes in creative writing at Northwestern and psychology at the University of Illinois-Chicago when she was living in Chicago. Ann worked as a baker at the first rocky rococos on Gilman St where she would meet her future husband Ken through Ken's best friend and former rocky rococo owner Wayne Mosley. Ann would go on to co-own cosmopolitan drug company in River North Chicago, Il with her husband Ken for 20 years. Later when the family moved to Verona, Wi she worked as a special education assistant for 20 years as well in Verona Schools from elementary to high school (New Century Elementary school, Badger Ridge Middle School and VAHS), while also assistant teaching in math, science and English.
Loved doing anything in nature especially gardening and hiking. Devils Lake, Pic Nic Point by UW campus and the Red Rocks in Colorado were some of her favorite spots. She loved growing bleeding hearts, white geraniums, ferns, hasta as well as fruits and veggies in her backyard and working outside. She loved traveling and the knowledge gained by experiencing new cultures some of her favorite memories were vacations in Peru after she graduated high school, Australia, the Florida Keys(where she competed and won the Miami Met women’s Sail fishing tournament) Canada(Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver), San Francisco, Colorado especially on the Colorado River and of course Chicago. Chicago was probably her favorite city. She loved the Shedd Aquarium, the Art Museum, the Oak St beach, and just walking down Michigan ave or lake shore drive and took trips frequently to visit her best friend Jenny Coufal.
Ann was one of the most well read people anyone knew, she specifically enjoyed topics on modern and historical politics, as well as the psychology of human behavior. One of her favorite authors was Jo Nesbo. She enjoyed creative writing and daily journaling along with canvas painting/drawing and illustrating comics, and had a particular love for Art a trait shared by many in the Feige family.
She liked reggae and rock music. Some of her favorite artists were The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon, the Rolling Stones and Erika Badu. She always enjoyed cooking and was renowned for her banana bread and frosted holiday sugar cookies. Ann also frequently played sports outside with her son Tony growing up and enjoyed ice skating as well as she was a former speed skater growing up. Ann had a strong appreciation for French culture and was a fluent speaker which came in handy during her many trips to French Canada. She also spoke Russian fluently.
She was very active politically and a strong supporter of the democratic party and pro environmental conservationism part of which came from her experience being on the biology research team at west high school and her participation in the Vietnam war protest. She also canvassed with her son Tony during many elections. She always kept up with local and national news and voiced her opinion on issues that were important to her.
Ann was a lover of animals especially cats which she shared the company with many throughout her life but also had many other pets from rabbits to tortoises. She especially loved her cats Raven, Rook and Mark. She enjoyed the peanuts franchise, the movies elf, the blues brothers, bullet train, and anything by Quentin tarantino. Though she did not watch a lot of television she loved the Sopranos, breaking bad, Malcolm in the middle, survivor anything with Gordon Ramsey and mr.mayor as well as jeopardy. She also had a strong interest in fashion and collected shoes particularly vans, converse and doc Martens. She was a very altruistic person who would do anything for the ones she loved. She will be remembered for her wildcard sense of humor that would make you laugh and smile and lifting up others when they were down.
She is survived by Ken Schaefer (husband), Tony Schaefer (Son), John Feige (brother), Dave Feige (brother), Joan Maxfield (sister), Richard Maxfield (brother-in-law), Erin Maxfield Clary (Niece), Alex Maxfield (nephew), and cats Raven, Rook and Mark.
Ann was preceded in death by Richard “Gramps” Gylden Feige (father), Jean Trantin Feige (mother), Wayne Mosely (lifetime family friend) and cats Scarecrow and Fluffy.
She will have a celebration of life held on June 10th at 1 pm at Rocky Rococo’s on Tree Lane.
"Imagine"
(John Lennon)
Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today... Aha-ah…
Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace... You…
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world... You…
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one
