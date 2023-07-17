Bernice Hamilton

Verona - Bernice M. Hamilton, age 95, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. She was born on September 11, 1927, to Fred H. Klassy and Emma (Hammerly) Klassy on their family farm outside of New Glarus, Wisconsin. Bernice was the youngest of five children. She attended Ross School in a rural, one room schoolhouse. Years later when she was married with children, she attended MATC and Upper Iowa University in Madison.
As a young woman she lived with her widowed mother and was employed at the Swiss Embroidery Factory in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She and her mother also cared for her maternal grandmother through a long illness.
After WWII she met her future husband, Don Hamilton, at a dance. They were married on March 20, 1946, and danced through 65 years of marriage together until Don’s death on July 12, 2011. They farmed outside of Blanchardville, Wisconsin, and were blessed with two daughters, Donna and Beverly. They moved to Verona, Wisconsin, in 1958 and built a new home. Don, his father Stanley, and Don’s brother Larry built the home and Bernice did all the painting both inside and outside. In 1970 work took them to Burlington, Wisconsin, where they built another new home. Bernice worked at Runzheimer Company as a computer operator and office manager. In 1976 she and Don moved back to their original home in Verona. Bernice worked for CUNA Mutual Group until she retired in 1993.
Bernice and Don loved to dance, especially square-dancing. They also loved to travel with their fifth-wheel camper and visited 48 States (missing only Maine and Hawaii) and several Canadian Provinces. They were on a bowling league for a number of years and loved to play cards, board games, dominoes and Bernice liked to take care of her flowers.
Several years after Don passed away Bernice met David Hermanson at the Senior Center in Verona. They discovered they had many things in common and liked one another’s company. Bernice and David enjoyed traveling to local events; music; playing cards, dominoes & board games; and gardening. David also shared his wonderful family (Steven & Kelly Hermanson, Pam Hermanson Ruschman & Kelly Ruschman, Kristina Hermanson & Cameron Algie, plus their children and grandchildren) with Bernice. They made her final years and especially her final days happy and peaceful.
Bernice liked to sew and made all her square-dancing dresses with the help of her friend Teddy Zweifel. Bernice made child-sized quilt tops for the Linus Foundation and also volunteered for RSVP making completed quilts of different sizes for children and families in need in Dane County. She sewed hundreds of welcoming bags for veterans when they entered the VA Hospital in Madison. She also crocheted and knitted many Troop Skull Caps which were worn under the helmets of our service people. Although she loved crocheting, knitting, sewing, and Swedish embroidery, her passion was counted cross stitch. She made dozens and dozens of beautiful counted stitch pictures which hung in her home.
Bernice was a member of the Bell Ringers, a chapter of Good Sam Camping Organization, and served as their treasurer. She was a member and past officer of the American Legion Auxiliary #385 and was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ.
Bernice is survived by her daughter Beverly Hamilton, her sister-in-law Dorothy Hustad, several nieces and nephews, David Hermanson and his family.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Donald V. Hamilton (2011); her daughter Donna Hamilton Berthold (1999); her son-in-law Robert Berthold (2009); her parents; brother Freddie Klassy; sister Freida Klassy Rotar & her husband John Rotar; brother Raymond & his wife Anna; Herbert Klassy and his wife Hope; in-laws: LaVona Hamilton Miller & her husband LaVern Miller; Parnell Hamilton & his wife Arlene; Eugene Hamilton & his wife Bernice; Larry Hamilton & his wife Geniveve; brother-in-law Don Hustad; Fern Hamilton McMahan & her husband William; Joyce Hamilton Alme & her husband Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Dr., Verona, WI with Pastor Phil Hobson officiating. Burial will be in the Verona Cemetery, Verona, WI.
A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Salem United Church of Christ in Verona.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
