Carla Mae Hageman, age 82, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on Feb. 24, 1939, in Hanska, Minnesota, to parents Alvin and Marion (Mikkelson) Tande.
Carla met her husband, Clifford at a dance, soon after they eloped in Minnesota on Feb. 1, 1958. Soon after they married, they purchased their family farm on County Road M. Carla was very involved in the dairy operations on their farm. Carla was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and was part of the women’s guild. She loved to listen to Elvis and finding impersonators, bowling, and she loved making lunches and enjoying lunchtime with her family at their picnic tables. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. You could find Carla barefoot with cut off blue jeans looking for four leaf clovers. Carla was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family.
Carla is survived by her husband, Clifford; 6 children, Clayton (Angie), Ann (Eric), Daryl, Debra (Dale), Kay (Duane), and Connie (David); 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Nicole, Risa, Lukas, Andrew, Brad, Lee, Amanda, Rachel, Krystal, Travis, Dylan, and Siera; 4 great-grandchildren; her sister, Janice, brother Allen, and Aunt Carol; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A special thank you to the staff at the Oregon Manor and UW Clinic – Oregon, and to her home care nurse, Heidi Klahr for their exceptional care.
Private services will be held at Salem United Church of Christ, Verona. Interment will be held at Verona City Cemetery.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
(608) 845-6625
