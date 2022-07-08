Carol L. (Miller) McSherry, age 90, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Center. She was born on April 25, 1932 in Middleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Leola (Faust) Miller. Carol was united in marriage to Bernard R. “Bernie” McSherry, on October 20, 1951 in Mount Horeb. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona. She loved fishing, bowling, playing softball, and the many dogs in her life.
Carol is survived by her children: Paula (Alan) Czarnetzki, Patrick (Betsy) McSherry, Carla McSherry and Shawn (Jackie) McSherry; grandchildren: April Czarnetski, Kristina and Cody McSherry, Christopher (Nicole) June, Billie Jo McSherry, LaKota Eggleston, Shauna McSherry, Brendan McSherry, Collin McSherry, Jamie (Scott) Gladstone, Jessica Sheppard and Nate Francque; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Gen) Miller, Roger (Delora) Miller and Nancy (Gordon) Towne; sister-in-law, Doris Miller; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; her parents; her brothers, Robert and Kenneth Miller and an infant daughter.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison.
The family wishes to thank Sauk Prairie Health Care and the staff at The Pines in Prairie Du Sac. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brown Paws Rescue, 2573 Glade Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, 53527.
