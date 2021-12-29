Charles W. “Chuck” Reuter, age 87, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born on Feb. 9, 1934 in Exeter Township, Green County, Wisconsin, to William and Marie (Baumgartner) Reuter.
He attended Ross Country and Green County schools, and worked on the family farm until moving to Arlington, Wisconsin, in 1956. Charles briefly worked at Del Monte Canning Co. and the University Farms, then proudly worked 40 years at Ray-O-Vac.
He married Elizabeth Schmidt in April 1958 and raised his family in Arlington. Elizabeth preceded him in death in October 2003.
In 2004 he reunited with his childhood friend Ruby (Richard) Handel and they married in March 2005. Ruby preceded him in death in September 2020.
Always with a smile on his face, Charles enjoyed going to casinos, dances, fishing, playing euchre and wood working. Chuck lived in Verona for several years and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with friends. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Charles is survived by two sons, Randy (Jody) Reuter of Harmony Grove, Wisconsin, and Rodney (Jennifer) Reuter of Waterford, Wisconsin; four grandchildren Chelsea (John) Seng, Bryan Reuter, Ashley (Andy) Lemar and Andrew Reuter; and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorna Mutch and Jeanette (LeRoy) Abplanalp; brother-in-law Harris Meyer; and many nieces and nephews. He will be sincerely missed by Ruby’s children - Sandie (Mitch) Custer, Steve (Bobette) Handel and Stephenie Handel (James Hillman), grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives Elizabeth and Ruby; brothers, Robert, Leon and Raymond; sister, Carol Meyers; brother-in-law Robert Mutch; and sister-in-law Judy Reuter.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, with Rev. Peter Narum officiating.
A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.
Charles’ family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the ER and Palliative staff at UW Hospital, Willow Pointe Assisted Living, and his dear friends at Evia Apartments in Verona for their friendship and compassion extended to him over the years.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
