MOUNT HOREB - Darlene Joyce Shelstad, age 77, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born on Aug. 23, 1944, in Verona, Wisconsin, the daughter of Stanley and Leona (Pernot) Herfel.
Darlene enjoyed farming and worked as a waitress for many years. She was a lover of all animals, especially her dogs. She enjoyed riding Harley motorcycles and was very proud of the work she did as a caretaker for East Blue Mounds Lutheran Cemetery.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Susan Shelstad; son, Scott Shelstad; four grandchildren, Brandon Shelstad, Andrew Shelstad, Courtney Shelstad and Devin Shelstad; dog, Custer; sister, Bonnie (Jack Kelly) Herfel; three brothers, Vince Herfel, Kenny Herfel and Loren (Paula) Herfel; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Shelstad; her parents; brothers, Delmer Herfel and Norman Herfel; and sister, Yvonne Gammeter.
A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at noon on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
