David A. Geiger, age 68, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 after a brief illness at St. Mary's Care Center.
David was born on January 7, 1955 in Madison, WI to Marvin and Elaine (Steele) Geiger. He graduated high school in 1973 followed by graduating from MATC in 1976 with an associate degree in electronics technology. Throughout his career, David worked at Nicolet, Extrel, Isthmus Engineering, Ray O Vac, NEC, TomoTherapy, and Electronic Theater Control (ETC). He was a gifted musician and artist, who loved drawing, painting and collecting records. He had a big heart and an extraordinary sense of humor. He was well loved by all who knew him.
David is survived by his life partner Mary Pat Edwards; sisters Linda Geiger, Laurie (Ed) Geiger-Abel; brother Robert (Amy) Geiger; nieces Karen Geiger (Sam Laitsch), Amy Geiger, Marianne (Kevin) Smith, Amanda (John) Bromley; sister-in-law Donna (Gerald) Geiger; four grand nephews and one grand niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gerald. A Celebration of Life will take place from 1:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Harriet Park in Verona. Bring your own chair and a dish to pass, if you like.
A private burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Mayo Clinic. A special thanks to Hospice and St. Mary’s Care Center for their compassionate care.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-6625.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.