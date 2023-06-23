Denise C. Neeley, age 59, of Friendship, formerly of Verona, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held on July 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at her home. Denise was born December 24, 1963, in Madison, Wisconsin to Robert and Donna (Stuckert) Nyhas. She was raised and graduated from high school in Verona, WI. Denise married Adam Neeley in September of 1998 in Verona. Denise enjoyed crafts and birdwatching. She worked at Oscar Meyer in Madison and for Latitude Corporation in Verona.
Denise was preceded in death by her Grandma Stucker, her parents: Robert & Donna and her sister: Laurel. Survivors include her husband: Adam, her children: Rhonda, Robin & Amanda, siblings: Jeannie, Dawnine & Mark, and her grandchildren. www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
A celebration of life will be held July 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at her home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.