Dennis Paul Fahey, age 80, of Lake Wales, Florida (formerly of Verona, Wisconsin) passed away on Oct. 2, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Fahey, and his three sons, John (Krista) Fahey, Boyd (RaeAnn) Fahey, and Craig (Julie) Fahey, and his six adoring grandkids, Riley, Rachel, Shaun, Carly, Brendan, and Alexa.
He is also survived by his brother and sisters: Connie Fahey FSM, Diane (Tom) Hanson, Patricia Fahey, Maureen (Dan) Baker, Mary Ann (Nick) Zwaska, Paul (Deb) Fahey, Celine Heinze, and close family friends Jan and Rick Luther, and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Faith Fahey, his sisters Colleen (Ron) Storch, Teresa (Jim) Statz, Rose (Ed) Wimmer, his brother Kevin (Ray Grzebielski) Fahey, and his brother-in-law David Heinze.
Dennis was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10, 1942. He graduated from Edgewood High School and enlisted in the Air Force in 1961. He was stationed at Thule Air Base in Greenland, and he graduated the Medical Administrative Specialist course. He worked in hospital administration for 40 years, first at St. Mary’s, then at WPS in Madison as a health maintenance program field rep.
An icy driveway slip and an overall aversion to cold weather prompted a move to Florida in 1996 where Dennis took his passion for golf up a (couple?) notches. He, along with Mary, became regulars at the 10:30 tee time at Oakwood Country Club in Lake Wales, and Dennis worked hard to stay ahead of Mary in the long-drive department. He was a master around the greens, however, and in fact has never three-putted (he just picked it up after two.)
When he wasn’t golfing, Dennis enjoyed watching the Packers, sitting on the back porch at cocktail hour and taking in the view of Mary’s gardening handiwork, riding his bike, going for walks, and playing Wordscapes. He would happily interrupt his routine for his visiting grandkids, getting down on the floor to play “tackle practice,” holding on for dear life when they took him on cart rides, and scouring the woods for lost golf balls.
The family would like to thank the amazing staffs at AdventHealth Lake Wales and AdventHealth Connerton LTAC for their caring, compassion, and guidance.
A celebration of life with Military Honors is planned for Oct. 29 at 1-4 p.m. at Mulligan’s in Oregon, Wisconsin. Arrangements have been provided by Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Lung Association or another charity of your choice.
“When you love someone, you let them go.”
