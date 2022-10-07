Eileen Kreutz, 74, of Verona passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Eileen was born May 11, 1948, to Raphael and Hilda (Ruppel) Schneider in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She grew up in Sheboygan where she graduated from Sheboygan South High School, Class of 1966. During her high school years, she met Richard Kreutz at a church group and they became high school sweethearts.
On August 17, 1968, Eileen and Richard Kreutz were united in marriage. Together they started a family and lived several places around the country before planting their roots in the Madison, WI area. Eileen enjoyed nothing more in life than her family. It brought her great joy to watch her children and grandchildren in all their many activities and hobbies. They were the light of her life.
Eileen and Richard also enjoyed traveling; both with family and as a couple. They were blessed to travel all over the country. Some of her favorite destinations were Hawaii, Texas, the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas. Their travels also took them internationally, visiting Canada, Mexico, Australia, England and Scotland.
They were members of Christ Memorial Lutheran Church in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, for many years before they found their current church home at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Verona, Wisconsin.
Eileen worked as a personal banker for United Bank and later Associated Bank. She also worked for Bethel Lutheran Church and most recently retired from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Richard Kreutz of Verona, daughter Jennifer (Scott) Krantz of Verona, Wisconsin, son Brian (Jennifer) Kreutz of Madison, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Michael, Kaylee and Kyle Krantz and Anna and Brandon Kreutz. She is also survived by her sisters Cindy (Bruce) Becker of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Deborah Schneider of Rocky Knoll in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and numerous family and friends.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents Raphael and Hilda Schneider, and sister Linda DiBona.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Meriter Hospital and UW Hospital-Cardiac Care Units, as well as Agrace Hospice Center for the wonderful care they provided to Eileen in her final days.
In accordance with Eileen’s wishes, there will be a visitation for family and friends at the Ryan Funeral Home, 220 S. Enterprise Drive, Verona, Wisconsin, on October 13, 2022 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. A private family service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home followed by entombment at the Garden Terrace Mausoleum in the Lutheran Cemetery, Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Eileen’s name to the Agrace Hospice & Supportive Care Center, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.