Ellen M. Hornbacher, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on February 23, 1933 in Landa, North Dakota, the daughter of Martin and Harriet (Lokken) Elefson. Ellen graduated from Landa High School in 1951 and went on to attend Minot Business College. She worked for several years as a stenographer for Great Northern Railroad. Ellen was united in marriage to Lloyd Hornbacher on October 27, 1956 in Landa, North Dakota. She and Lloyd relocated to Verona, Wisconsin, in 1963 where they raised their three children. Ellen worked part-time for many years at Ideal Duplicating Service.
Ellen was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and was a very active volunteer. She was an avid reader, loved crocheting and also enjoyed music, especially attending plays and concerts. She and Lloyd traveled around the U.S. and took several trips to Europe. They celebrated their 50th anniversary by traveling to Hawaii. And in 2011, Ellen realized a dream by visiting Norway with her sister, Doris.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lloyd; her children: Shelly Nicholson, Mark and Jon (Andrea); three grandchildren, Molly, Lauren and Alex; sister, Doris Schulte; and nieces and nephew, Andrea, Anita and Robbie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her dear friend Mary Blasdel.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main Street, Verona, with Pastor Kurt Billings officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Legacy at Noel Manor, especially Valerie and Teresa for the wonderful care they gave Ellen, as well as the staff at Agrace HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. James Lutheran Church.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.