Freddie Kenneth Andree, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Care surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 4, 1951, to Donald and Vera (Paul) Andree in Ada, Minnesota.
Freddie married Cheryl Fassbender on Nov. 10, 1979, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison, Wisconsin. Freddie graduated from Verona High School in 1969. He served our country for 4 years in the Air Force. After the Air Force, he worked at Madison Gas and Electric for 38 years and ended his career as Supervisor of Blount Operations/Maintenance.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Cheryl; four sons, Jason (Angela) Erickson, Nathan (Jennifer) Andree, Chris (Partner Chalonne) Andree, Craig (Andrea) Andree; eight grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Gavin, Beau, Amanda, Samantha, Mara, Dean; one great-grandchild, McKenna; sister, Bonnie (Bob) Brugger, brother, Frankie Andree; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Shirley Fleuter.
A private service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to especially thank the staff and physicians on 9 Tower at Unity Point Meriter Hospital in Madison and at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a memorial named the "Freddie K Andree Youth Wrestling Memorial" has been established.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.