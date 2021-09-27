Gary M. Mani, age 76, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial service is pending for a later date.
Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com.
